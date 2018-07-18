Alejandro Bedoya's goal sends Union to U.S. Open Cup semifinals with 1-0 win over Orlando City

The Union advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in three years on Wednesday, knocking out Orlando City with a 1-0 win that could easily have been more.

Alejandro Bedoya had the goal, cashing in on a well-worked corner kick in the fourth minute. Borek Dockal played a short pass to Haris Medunjanin, who served a cross that Fafa Picault met with a forceful header. Orlando goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. got a piece of the ball, but could only parry it to Bedoya, who smashed it home from just off the goal line.

Things got a bit sloppy in the early stages of the second half. The Union were loose with possession, and weren’t sharp in the attacking third when they got there. But Orlando didn’t do much with what they were given, and by the 70th minute or so the Union tightened things up. In the 80th, Picault came inches away from doubling the lead, but shot inches wide from an acute angle.

Picault was the Union's most dangerous player all game. He gave Orlando fits, rampaging down the left wing for the first hour and the right after starter David Accam was substituted out.

The Union will play the winner of Wednesday’s Chicago Fire-Louisville City game in the semifinals. The host for the game will be determined by a draw at a later date.