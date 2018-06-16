Haris Medunjanin, Cory Burke lead Union's 2-1 win over Red Bulls in U.S. Open Cup

Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty goes up for a header against New York Red Bulls defender Aurelien Collin during the teams’ U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game at Talen Energy Stadium.

The Union have long cherished the U.S. Open Cup. It’s a tournament with decades of history in the Philadelphia area, and of course, it’s a chance to play for a trophy when the team is on the outskirts on the playoff race.

Jim Curtin’s team delivered another memorable win Saturday, and an entertaining one too. The Union ousted the New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in the round of 16 at Talen Energy Stadium. All three goals came in the second half, with Haris Medunjanin and Cory Burke scoring for the home team.

The winner of Wednesday’s D.C. United-Orlando City game will come to Chester on July 18 for the quarterfinals.

The first half was scoreless, but wide open — so much so that Andre Blake had some choice words for his back line on a few occasions. At the other end of the field, the Union played some good soccer, recording 11 shots to New York’s six.

The lack of a goal mattered regardless of the opponent, but it had particular consequence in this game. Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch kept star striker Bradley Wright-Phillips on the bench to start the night, as he played last Wednesday. And the gamble came inches from paying off in the 50th minutes, when Kemar Lawrence blasted a shot that Andre Blake tipped off his crossbar.

But the Union got the lead in the 53rd. Medunjanin took a pass from Alejandro Bedoya, danced around Tyler Adams and curled an inch-perfect shot into the top corner from nearly 30 yards.

Wright-Phillips entered in the 60th, and seemed primed to turn the game. But before he could get near the ball, Burke put it in the Red Bulls’ net in the 62nd.

The sequence started with a lovely back-and-forth passing sequence between Bedoya and Medunjanin. Bedoya sprung Burke with a through ball that split two Red Bulls defenders, and the Jamaican striker hit a cool, low shot.

Wright-Phillips got his goal in the 78th, sprung by big-money Red Bulls playmaker Alejandro “Kaku” Romero Gamarra. Two minutes later, Kaku forced a brilliant diving save from Blake with a grass-cutting shot from the top of the box.

🐈-like reflexes. Andre Blake keeps the 2-1 lead safe for @PhilaUnion against @NewYorkRedBulls in the #USOC2018 Round of 16. pic.twitter.com/3cRDKfHL1k — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) June 17, 2018

Union manager Jim Curtin brought in Warren Creavalle for Borek Dockal in the 83rd to bolster the defense. But it was a risky move, since Dockal is one of the Union’s better penalty-kick takers. Creavalle’s jo