Union keep Haris Medunjanin for 2019 season with contract extension

Haris Medunjanin has established himself as one of the Union’s core players thanks to his vision and passing skills.

The Union will keep midfielder Haris Medunjanin on the team for another season after picking up his contract option for 2019 on Thursday.

Medunjanin, 33, has earned a place as one of the Union’s core players. He is one of the team’s best passers, able to send the ball almost anywhere on the field from his deep-lying central midfield position. And he has a strong partnership with Alejandro Bedoya, whose defensive hustle allows Medunjanin the room to see the game and pick out teammates.

“Haris Medunjanin is an integral part of our team, both on the field and in the locker room,” Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement. “His technical ability and vision on the ball are among the finest in MLS, and the importance of his veteran presence in assisting our young players cannot be understated.”