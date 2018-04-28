Borek Dockal scores first Union goal in 3-2 win over D.C. United

Union midfielder Borek Dockal goes after the ball against Orlando City on April 13.

Sometimes soccer is a complicated game, and sometimes it’s simple.

On Saturday at Talen Energy Stadium, it was simple.

Borek Dockal and C.J. Sapong scored goals, and the Union won for the first time since March 3.

The 3-2 victory over southern neighbor D.C. United was sorely needed, especially for the Union’s two most important attacking players. Dockal struck the winner, smashing home a shot from close range in the 72nd minute for his first goal in a Union jersey.

Early on, the stage seemed set for yet another frustrating day for the announced crowd of 16,493.

In the fifth minute, Borek Dockal played a smart pass to C.J. Sapong, who had to do something with it. He dribbled into a cluster of D.C. defenders and lost the ball without ever trying to shoot.

In the seventh minute, Jack Elliott gave the ball away to D.C.’s Yamil Asad, who made a quick pass to Luciano Acosta, who fed a wide-open Zoltan Stieber for the game’s first goal.

But fortune turned the Union’s way in the 37th minute, when the Union got their first goal since April 7. Ilsinho created it, making a nifty run in from the right flank and playing a pass toward Sapong that deflected into the net off D.C.’s Frederic Brillant.

It wasn’t pretty, and it could have been credited as an an own goal (Ilsinho got it because the ball was played toward the goal). But at least it was earned, and the Union certainly were not going to turn it down. Ilsinho especially wasn’t, as he was making his first start of the season.

In the 60th, the Union scored an actual, genuine goal. Haris Medunjanin started the play, floating an inch-perfect pass from about 30 yards out to Bedoya at the edge of the six-yard box. Bedoya then headed the ball across the goalmouth for Sapong to finish with a header of his own.

Just when the mood was starting to lighten, D.C.’s Darren Mattocks turned it sour. In the 71st minute, Stieber whipped in a cross from the left wing and the Jamaican striker fired in a first-time volley.

It was just United’s second shot on goal of the game, compared to 20 for the Union.

But just seconds later, Dockal came to the rescue. The Czech midfielder pounced on a pass from Fafa Picault, and nearly blew a hole in the net with the force of his shot. He needed it badly, and so did everyone else in the building.