Sixers set team record for made three-pointers despite inconsistent shooting

Sixers guard JJ Redick shoots the basketball over Heat guard Wayne Ellington during game four of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.

MIAMI – The best way to describe the 76ers’ three-point shooting in the postseason is inconsistent. However, their 50 combined threes through four Eastern Conference quarterfinal games against the Miami Heat are a playoff series franchise record. The previous record of 32 was set in seven games against the Boston Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 50 three-pointers are also tied for the fourth most by a team through four postseason games of any playoff series. The Cleveland Cavaliers set the record of 57 in 2016.

But the Sixers have been hot and cold with regards to shooting threes against the Heat.

They made 18 of 28 three-pointers in Game 1 to set a franchise record for makes in a postseason game. The Sixers followed that just my making just 7 of 36 in Game 2 before tying their franchise record with an 18-for-34 performance in Game 3. They were off again in Saturday’s Game 4, making just 7 of 31 three-point shots.

Redick’s career-best postseason

JJ Redick is having a memorable postseason.

He’s averaging playoff career highs in scoring (18.3 points) and steals (1.0). He finished with 24 points on Saturday, with eight coming in the fourth quarter.

Redick has played in the postseason all 12 of his NBA seasons. He averaged 10.1 points, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals through 92 career playoff games.

Winning sloppily

The Sixers became the first team to win a playoff game while committing 27 turnovers since they had the same number in a 126-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on May 9, 1986. Their 27 turnovers were the most they’ve committed this season in a regular-season or playoff game. They had 26 on two occasions, going 1-1 in those two games.

Game 5 set

Game 5 of the Sixers’ series with the Heat is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised on TNT and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

