Sixers-Grizzlies preview: Memphis reeling

Sixers-Hornets observations, 'best' and 'worst': Another Ben Simmons triple-double, Dwight Howard's disappointment Mar 20

Marc Gasol (right) averages 17.7 points for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies (19-51) at 76ers (39-30)

Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The tank is real when it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies. They have lost 20 of their last 21 games while boasting the league’s second-worst record. However, Memphis has won the previous 10 series meetings with the Sixers. A 12 ½-point favorite over the Grizzlies, the Sixers are expected to end that skid.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 FM

Starting lineups

Grizzlies (19-51)

1 Jarell Martin SF 6-10 9.5 ppg. 4.2 rpg

0 JaMychal Green PF 6-9 10.5 ppg. 8.3 rpg.

33 Marc Gasol C 7-1 17.7 ppg. 8.4 rpg.

24 Dillon Brooks SG 6-6 10.2 ppg. 3.1 rpg.

12 Tyreke Evans PG 6-6 19.5 ppg. 5.2 apg.

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff (second season, 49-73)

Injury report: Mike Conley (left heel, out).

Sixers (39-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.6 ppg. 5.5 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.9 ppg. 6.9 rpg.

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.6 ppg. 11.2 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.7 ppg. 3.0 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.2 ppg. 7.9 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 114-283)

Injury report: Markelle Fultz (shooting drills, out), Furkan Korkmaz (Lisfranc injury, midfoot, out), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Head to head

The Grizzlies hold a 22-21 series advantage.

Coming games

Thursday: 7 p.m. at Amway Center, Sixers at Orlando Magic

Saturday: 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sixers

Monday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Denver Nuggets at Sixers

March 28: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers

March 30: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

