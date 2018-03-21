Sixers-Grizzlies preview: Memphis reeling

Memphis Grizzlies (19-51) at 76ers (39-30)
Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
The tank is real when it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies. They have lost 20 of their last 21 games while boasting the league’s second-worst record. However, Memphis has won the previous 10 series meetings with the Sixers. A 12 ½-point favorite over the Grizzlies, the Sixers are expected to end that skid.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: 97.5 FM
Starting lineups
Grizzlies (19-51)
1 Jarell Martin SF 6-10 9.5 ppg. 4.2 rpg
0 JaMychal Green PF 6-9 10.5 ppg. 8.3 rpg.
33 Marc Gasol C 7-1 17.7 ppg. 8.4 rpg.
24 Dillon Brooks SG 6-6 10.2 ppg. 3.1 rpg.
12 Tyreke Evans PG 6-6 19.5 ppg. 5.2 apg.
Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff (second season, 49-73)
Injury report: Mike Conley (left heel, out).
Sixers (39-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.6 ppg. 5.5 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.9 ppg. 6.9 rpg.
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.6 ppg. 11.2 rpg.
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.7 ppg. 3.0 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.2 ppg. 7.9 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 114-283)
Injury report: Markelle Fultz (shooting drills, out), Furkan Korkmaz (Lisfranc injury, midfoot, out), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Right knee patellar tendinitis, out).
Head to head
The Grizzlies hold a 22-21 series advantage.
Coming games
Thursday: 7 p.m. at Amway Center, Sixers at Orlando Magic
Saturday: 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sixers
Monday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Denver Nuggets at Sixers
March 28: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers
March 30: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks
