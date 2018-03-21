sports

Sixers-Grizzlies preview: Memphis reeling

Grizzlies Bulls Basketball
Camera icon Charles Rex Arbogast / AP
Marc Gasol (right) averages 17.7 points for the Grizzlies.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Memphis Grizzlies (19-51) at 76ers (39-30)

Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The tank is real when it comes to the Memphis Grizzlies. They have lost 20 of their last 21 games while boasting the league’s second-worst record. However, Memphis has won the previous 10 series meetings with the Sixers. A 12 ½-point favorite over the Grizzlies, the Sixers are expected to end that skid.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @NBASarah

Starting lineups

Grizzlies (19-51)

1 Jarell Martin SF 6-10  9.5 ppg. 4.2 rpg

0 JaMychal Green PF 6-9  10.5 ppg. 8.3 rpg.

33 Marc Gasol C 7-1 17.7 ppg. 8.4 rpg.

24 Dillon Brooks SG 6-6  10.2 ppg. 3.1 rpg.

12 Tyreke Evans PG 6-6 19.5 ppg. 5.2 apg.

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff (second season, 49-73)

Injury report:  Mike Conley (left heel, out).

Sixers (39-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.6 ppg. 5.5 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10  14.9 ppg. 6.9 rpg.

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.6 ppg. 11.2 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  16.7 ppg. 3.0 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.2 ppg. 7.9 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 114-283)

Injury report: Markelle Fultz (shooting drills, out), Furkan Korkmaz (Lisfranc injury, midfoot, out), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Head to head

The Grizzlies hold a 22-21 series advantage.

Coming games

Thursday: 7 p.m. at Amway Center, Sixers at Orlando Magic

Saturday: 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sixers

Monday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Denver Nuggets at Sixers

March 28: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers

March 30: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

