Report: Sixers trade 39th pick in NBA draft to Lakers

If Sixers think they'll miss out on Mikal Bridges, they might move out of 10th spot in NBA draft

If Sixers think they'll miss out on Mikal Bridges, they might move out of 10th spot in NBA draft Jun 20

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

NEW YORK — The 76ers unloaded one of their second-round picks before Thursday’s NBA draft.

ESPN reported that the Sixers traded the 39th pick Wednesday night to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a 2019 second-rounder via the Chicago Bulls and cash.

As a result, the Sixers will make the pick for the Lakers. The trade won’t be official until July 6.

The Sixers are left with picks Nos. 38, 56 and 60 in the second round in addition to the 10 and 26th picks in the first round.

The team will have to trade picks and/or stash some drafted players overseas from this draft. The Sixers don’t have enough room on their roster to take in six draft picks and add quality free agents. Right now, they have 11 players under contract for next season.

That’s doesn’t include 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden, who spent last season playing overseas for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israel Premier League. The stretch forward is expected to join the Sixers this season. That would leave just three full-time roster spots in addition to the pair of two-way contracts NBA teams are allotted.