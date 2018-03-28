sports

Sixers' Joel Embiid leaves game vs Knicks with facial contusion, cleared concussion protocol

Sixers’ center Joel Embiid left Wednesday’s game after a hard hit in the head.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Joel Embiid left Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and Wells Fargo Center with 11 minute, 40 seconds left in the half due to what the team called a facial contusion.

The 76ers center went through the concussion protocol. It was ruled that he doesn’t have a concussion.

Teammate Markelle Fultz crashed into Embiid’s head as the two collided on a play. He fell to the court, sat up before laying back down.  A wobbly Embiid was helped up after a couple of minutes and taken to the locker room. The all-star then bent over in pain in the halfway.

Embiid had five points on 2-for-6 shooting and three rebounds in 8 minutes, 32 seconds. The Sixers were already without backup center, Amir Johnson, who has flu-like symptoms.

