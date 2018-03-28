Sixers' Joel Embiid leaves game vs Knicks with facial contusion, cleared concussion protocol

Joel Embiid left Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and Wells Fargo Center with 11 minute, 40 seconds left in the half due to what the team called a facial contusion.
The 76ers center went through the concussion protocol. It was ruled that he doesn’t have a concussion.
Teammate Markelle Fultz crashed into Embiid’s head as the two collided on a play. He fell to the court, sat up before laying back down. A wobbly Embiid was helped up after a couple of minutes and taken to the locker room. The all-star then bent over in pain in the halfway.
Embiid takes a shoulder to the head from Fultz. Wobbly as he heads to locker room pic.twitter.com/9gEDJwXgOv
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 28, 2018
Embiid had five points on 2-for-6 shooting and three rebounds in 8 minutes, 32 seconds. The Sixers were already without backup center, Amir Johnson, who has flu-like symptoms.
