sports

Sixers

Sixers-Hornets preview: Brett Brown's squad eyeing 10th straight win

Popular Stories

SIXR27-N
Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
“We all talk about how much we need Joel from a basketball standpoint, and this is true. He needs his team now,” coach Brett Brown says.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Close icon

Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

More by Keith Pompey

More from Keith Pompey Arrow icon

76ers (45-30) at Charlotte Hornets (34-43)

Sunday at 1 p.m., at the Spectrum Center

Talking points

The Hornets have lost two straight games after winning four in a row.  But the Sixers might have a tough time containing Dwight Howard with Joel Embiid sidelined. The Hornets center has 48 double-doubles on the season after posting 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to the Washington Wizards.  The Sixers are riding a nine-game winning streak.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Starting lineups

Sixers (45-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.8 ppg 5.3 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.9 ppg 6.9 rpg

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10  4.3 ppg 4.3 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  16.6 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.1 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 120-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).

Hornets (34-43)

14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist SF 6-7  9.2 ppg. 4.1 rpg

2 Marvin Williams PF 6-9  9.2 ppg. 4.8 apg.

12 Dwight Howard C 6-11 16.8 ppg. 12.4 rpg.

5 Nic Batum SG 6-8  11.7 ppg. 5.5 apg.

15 Kemba Walker PG 6-1 22.8 ppg. 5.6 rpg.

Coach: Steve Clifford (fifth season, 194-211)

Injury report:  Michael Carter-Williams (left shoulder surgery, out)

Head to head

The Hornets hold a 58-45 series advantage.

Coming games

Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.

Friday: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers

April 8: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers

April 10: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

More Coverage

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments