Sixers-Hornets preview: Brett Brown's squad eyeing 10th straight win

76ers (45-30) at Charlotte Hornets (34-43)
Sunday at 1 p.m., at the Spectrum Center
Talking points
The Hornets have lost two straight games after winning four in a row. But the Sixers might have a tough time containing Dwight Howard with Joel Embiid sidelined. The Hornets center has 48 double-doubles on the season after posting 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. The Sixers are riding a nine-game winning streak.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers
Starting lineups
Sixers (45-30)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.3 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.9 ppg 6.9 rpg
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.3 ppg 4.3 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.6 ppg 3.0 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.1 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 120-283)
Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).
Hornets (34-43)
14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist SF 6-7 9.2 ppg. 4.1 rpg
2 Marvin Williams PF 6-9 9.2 ppg. 4.8 apg.
12 Dwight Howard C 6-11 16.8 ppg. 12.4 rpg.
5 Nic Batum SG 6-8 11.7 ppg. 5.5 apg.
15 Kemba Walker PG 6-1 22.8 ppg. 5.6 rpg.
Coach: Steve Clifford (fifth season, 194-211)
Injury report: Michael Carter-Williams (left shoulder surgery, out)
Head to head
The Hornets hold a 58-45 series advantage.
Coming games
Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers
Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.
Friday: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers
April 8: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers
April 10: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks
