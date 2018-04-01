Sixers-Hornets preview: Brett Brown's squad eyeing 10th straight win

Sixers' Joel Embiid has surgery on orbital bone, could return in two weeks depending on pain

Sixers' Joel Embiid has surgery on orbital bone, could return in two weeks depending on pain Mar 31

If Joel Embiid can't return for the playoffs, Sixers could have trouble advancing

If Joel Embiid can't return for the playoffs, Sixers could have trouble advancing Mar 31

More by Keith Pompey

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

“We all talk about how much we need Joel from a basketball standpoint, and this is true. He needs his team now,” coach Brett Brown says.

76ers (45-30) at Charlotte Hornets (34-43)

Sunday at 1 p.m., at the Spectrum Center

Talking points

The Hornets have lost two straight games after winning four in a row. But the Sixers might have a tough time containing Dwight Howard with Joel Embiid sidelined. The Hornets center has 48 double-doubles on the season after posting 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. The Sixers are riding a nine-game winning streak.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Starting lineups

Sixers (45-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.8 ppg 5.3 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.9 ppg 6.9 rpg

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.3 ppg 4.3 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.6 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 15.8 ppg 8.1 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 120-283)

Injury report: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee, patellar tendinitis, out), Joel Embiid (left eye, orbital bone fracture, out).

Hornets (34-43)

14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist SF 6-7 9.2 ppg. 4.1 rpg

2 Marvin Williams PF 6-9 9.2 ppg. 4.8 apg.

12 Dwight Howard C 6-11 16.8 ppg. 12.4 rpg.

5 Nic Batum SG 6-8 11.7 ppg. 5.5 apg.

15 Kemba Walker PG 6-1 22.8 ppg. 5.6 rpg.

Coach: Steve Clifford (fifth season, 194-211)

Injury report: Michael Carter-Williams (left shoulder surgery, out)

Head to head

The Hornets hold a 58-45 series advantage.

Coming games

Tuesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.

Friday: 7 p.m.; at Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland Cavaliers at Sixers

April 8: 1 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Dallas Mavericks at Sixers

April 10: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.