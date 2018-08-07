sports

Report: Sixers-Celtics rematches scheduled for opening night and Christmas

Sixers center Joel Embiid points his finger towards the score board while Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris indicates a zero with his finger late in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday.
Sarah Todd

Staff Writer

The NBA is set to release a small portion of the 2018-19 schedule on Wednesday, but reports have leaked out revealing the league’s plan to stoke the Sixers-Celtics rivalry.

Gary Washburn from the Boston Globe first tossed out this little piece, saying the two teams would likely meet on opening night:

Then the New York Times’ Marc Stein said the Sixers and Celtics would be a part of the Christmas Day lineup:

The first week of the schedule along with the holiday schedules will be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Published: