Report: Sixers-Celtics rematches scheduled for opening night and Christmas

The NBA is set to release a small portion of the 2018-19 schedule on Wednesday, but reports have leaked out revealing the league’s plan to stoke the Sixers-Celtics rivalry.

Gary Washburn from the Boston Globe first tossed out this little piece, saying the two teams would likely meet on opening night:

Then the New York Times’ Marc Stein said the Sixers and Celtics would be a part of the Christmas Day lineup:

A vintage dose of Celtics/Sixers, Giannis and the Bucks at MSG against the Knicks and (you guessed it) LeBron's Lakers in Oakland to face the Warriors are the highlights of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule that will be announced Wednesday afternoon, league sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2018

The first week of the schedule along with the holiday schedules will be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m.