Sixers expect Celtics to beat Bucks in Game 7 of NBA playoffs series

Sixers done celebrating as they ready for next round matchup against either Bucks or Celtics Apr 26

Sixers reserve Marco Belinelli said he thinks Boston will beat Milwaukee in Game 7.

The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in a Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

The Sixers, who closed out the Miami Heat on Tuesday, have been watching and waiting for that series to come to a close because they will play the winner of the Celtics-Bucks series.

After practice on Saturday, the Sixers were looking forward to finally finding out who they will be facing. Some, including Marco Belinelli and Dario Saric said they thought Boston would come out on top.

“I think that Boston tonight is going to win the game,” Belinelli said. “That’s my opinion because I think they have a good team and they’re going to play a home game.”

Belinelli added that he thinks the Bucks are a good team and that they’ve been fighting, but in the end he thinks the Sixers will be headed to Boston.

“I don’t know, maybe Boston because they have the home court advantage,” Saric said with a little more caution than Belinelli. “I don’t know though, Milwaukee with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], that’s a very good team.”

Clearly the Sixers are in agreement that home-court advantage in the playoffs is valuable. Saric went on to say that he would definitely rather Milwaukee win so that the Sixers would have home court in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

On the other side of the coin, Saric said playing in Boston is always special because of the history of the team and being able to see the jerseys and championship banners hanging from the rafters.

No matter how things pan out Saturday night, Saric said that one thing is for sure, the Sixers can beat the next team.

“I think both of them are very good opponents for us and I think we can beat both of them.”