Sixers-Celtics Game 2 preview: Philly's bench ready to respond

Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
The Sixers’ Ersan Ilyasova (left) with teammate Marco Belinelli after practice Wednesday. Both struggled off the bench in Game 1.
76ers (0-1; 4-2) at Boston Celtics (1-0; 5-3)

Tonight at 8:30, TD Garden

Talking points

The 76ers bench has been considered a huge advantage for the team since the acquisitions of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilysaova after the February’s NBA trade deadline. That wasn’t the case in Monday night’s 117-101 setback.

Belinelli made just 3 of 9 shots, going 1 for 2 on three-pointers, in scoring 11 points. He also struggled on the defensive end. The shooting guard graded out at a minus-23, meaning the Sixers were outscored by 23 points while the Italian native was on the floor.

Ilyasova missed all three of his three-point attempts in shooting 2 for 9 from the field.  He and Belinelli were the only Sixers reserves to score. Amir Johnson (4 minutes, 59 seconds), Justin Anderson (5:16) and TJ McConnell (6:08) all played briefly. Jerryd Bayless (1:44) and Richaun Holmes (1:44) came in for the end-of-game garbage time.

Anderson thinks the reserves can make a difference in this series, beginning tonight.

“We’ve relied on us all season,” the swingman said. “We produce. We bring that energy. We bring that toughness. We bring the speed. We bring something different.”

The Sixers recognize they were hit in the mouth in Game 1. It was no different from what happened to them in their Game 2 loss to the Heat in their opening-round series. They responded that time with an impressive road victory in Game 3.

“I think we will be ready to respond,” Anderson said. “To whom much is given, much is respected. So we want to make sure our bench — we’ve been talking, communicating, making sure when our number is called, we don’t have time to ease into it — we got to pick it up and get going right away.”

Probable starting lineups

Celtics

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG
0 Jayson Tatum SF 6-8 17.0 5.0 RPG
42 Al Horford PF 6-10 19.1 8.5 RPG
46 Aron Baynes C 6-10 5.4 5.9 RPG
36 Marcus Smart SG 6-4 7.3 5.0 APG
12 Terry Rozier III PG 6-1 19.0 6.6 APG

Coach: Brad Stevens (playoff record: 16-20)

Injury report: Jaylen Brown, right hamstring strain, doubtful.

Sixers 

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 8.3 5.0 RPG
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.8 6.8 RPG
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 21.8 11.0 RPG
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 20.0 2.7 APG
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 18.2 10.0 RPG, 8.5 APG

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record: 4-2)

Injury report: None

Coming games

Saturday: Game 3, 5 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center

May 7: Game 4, 8: 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center

May 9: *Game 5, TBD, at TD Garden

May 11: *Game 6,  TBD, at Wells Fargo Center

May 13: *Game 7, TBD, at TD Garden

* – if necessary

