Sixers-Celtics Game 2 preview: Philly's bench ready to respond

Sixers growing restless for Game 2 against Celtics to correct course in NBA playoffs

Sixers growing restless for Game 2 against Celtics to correct course in NBA playoffs May 2

Sixers' Joel Embiid hopes Celtics continue to guard him one-on-one in Game 2 May 2

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

The Sixers’ Ersan Ilyasova (left) with teammate Marco Belinelli after practice Wednesday. Both struggled off the bench in Game 1.

76ers (0-1; 4-2) at Boston Celtics (1-0; 5-3)

Tonight at 8:30, TD Garden

Talking points

The 76ers bench has been considered a huge advantage for the team since the acquisitions of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilysaova after the February’s NBA trade deadline. That wasn’t the case in Monday night’s 117-101 setback.

Belinelli made just 3 of 9 shots, going 1 for 2 on three-pointers, in scoring 11 points. He also struggled on the defensive end. The shooting guard graded out at a minus-23, meaning the Sixers were outscored by 23 points while the Italian native was on the floor.

Ilyasova missed all three of his three-point attempts in shooting 2 for 9 from the field. He and Belinelli were the only Sixers reserves to score. Amir Johnson (4 minutes, 59 seconds), Justin Anderson (5:16) and TJ McConnell (6:08) all played briefly. Jerryd Bayless (1:44) and Richaun Holmes (1:44) came in for the end-of-game garbage time.

Poll Should the Sixers have taken Jayson Tatum over Markelle Fultz? Yes

No

Ask me after next season. Vote Results

Anderson thinks the reserves can make a difference in this series, beginning tonight.

“We’ve relied on us all season,” the swingman said. “We produce. We bring that energy. We bring that toughness. We bring the speed. We bring something different.”

The Sixers recognize they were hit in the mouth in Game 1. It was no different from what happened to them in their Game 2 loss to the Heat in their opening-round series. They responded that time with an impressive road victory in Game 3.

“I think we will be ready to respond,” Anderson said. “To whom much is given, much is respected. So we want to make sure our bench — we’ve been talking, communicating, making sure when our number is called, we don’t have time to ease into it — we got to pick it up and get going right away.”

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: TNT

TNT Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Probable starting lineups

Celtics

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG 0 Jayson Tatum SF 6-8 17.0 5.0 RPG 42 Al Horford PF 6-10 19.1 8.5 RPG 46 Aron Baynes C 6-10 5.4 5.9 RPG 36 Marcus Smart SG 6-4 7.3 5.0 APG 12 Terry Rozier III PG 6-1 19.0 6.6 APG

Coach: Brad Stevens (playoff record: 16-20)

Injury report: Jaylen Brown, right hamstring strain, doubtful.

Sixers

# Name Pos. Ht. PPG RPG/APG 33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 8.3 5.0 RPG 9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.8 6.8 RPG 21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 21.8 11.0 RPG 17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 20.0 2.7 APG 25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 18.2 10.0 RPG, 8.5 APG

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record: 4-2)

Injury report: None

Saturday: Game 3, 5 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center

May 7: Game 4, 8: 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center

May 9: *Game 5, TBD, at TD Garden

May 11: *Game 6, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center

May 13: *Game 7, TBD, at TD Garden

* – if necessary