50 wins for Sixers; home-court advantage in NBA playoffs first round clinched

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz stops during his drive to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyle Collinsworth.

The 76ers and their fans were kind of low key on the final Sunday of the regular season.

But after the Sixers nearly blew a 19-point, they settled down and went on to accomplish a major milestone. JJ Redick finished with 18 points, Ben Simmons had 16 and Robert Covington produced a double-double in a 109-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Wells Fargo Center.

It was the 50th win of the season for the Sixers, a first for the franchise since 2000-01 and 17th time overall.

But the Sixers did more than reach single-season plateau.

The expected victory over the tanking Mavs (24-57) also extended their winning to streak to 14 games for the first time since Dec. 21, 1982 to Jan. 21, 1983. They secured a top-four seed and the opening round home-court advantage that comes with in the upcoming playoffs.

The Sixers (50-30) are currently in third place in the Eastern Conferfence, a game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers with two contests remaining.

But their 50 wins and 14-game winning streak put them in good company.

The 2000-01 squad advanced to the NBA finals, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1. Meanwhile, the 1982-83 team won the finals league title, sweeping the Lakers 4-0.

The Sixers built a 55-36 lead on Redick’s three-pointers with 3 minutes, 29 seconds before intermission. However, the Mavericks pulled within four points (80-76) with 1:10 left in the third quarter.

But the Sixers responded with a 9-0 run to take a 13-point cushion.

In addition to his point total, Simmons had nine assists to go with seven rebounds and three turnovers. Covington had 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Markelle Fultz finished with eight points on 4-for-8 shooting to go with three assists and two turnovers.

Sunday marked the Sixers’ sixth straight game without Joel Embiid. The all-star center fractured his orbital bone near his left eye on March 28. He had surgery on March 31. At that point, the recovery timeline was two to four weeks.

Very few people — if anyone — expected the Sixers to win 50 games this season. How could they?

There were too many unknowns for the team that won a combined 75 games over the previous four season.

Two of the season’s biggest question marks centered around Embiid’s heath and Ben Simmons ability to play point guard.

Embiid, who had season-ending left knee surgery last season, wasn’t in shape at the start of this campaign and hadn’t been cleared to play in back-to-backs until February. Meanwhile, folks wonder if Simmons, who played point forward at Louisiana State, could guard his position and be effective offensively despite shying away from shooting long-range shots.

But before Embiid got in shape and Simmons proved himself the Sixers had to deal with the Markelle Fultz ordeal. The first overall pick in June’s draft missed 68 straight games from Oct. 25 to March 26 with the yips.

Yet, he’s back and making an impact as the backup point guard.

But while he remained sidelined, Simmons learned the position and Embiid got healthy, the Sixers had to learn how to stop losing games they had large leads in. And there was the brief adjustment period that came February and March free-agent acquisitions Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova,

The Sixers overcame a lot of things this season en route to becoming the hottest heading into the postseason.

Brett Brown acknowledged before the game that T.J. McConnell’s playing time would take a hit with Fultz back in the rotation. He didn’t lie. McConnell was only on the court for the final 2:24 for mop-up duty in a blowout win.

Jose Barea (left rib muscle strain, out), Seth Curry (left leg surgery, out), Wesley Matthews (right proximal fibula fracture, out), Nerlens Noel (league suspension, out) and Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle surgery, out) were all sidelined for the Mavericks.

