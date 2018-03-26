Sixers-Nuggets preview: Brett Brown's squad braces for hot Nuggets

Sixers clinch playoff spot in Eastern Conference for first time since 2011-12

Sixers clinch playoff spot in Eastern Conference for first time since 2011-12 Mar 25

More by Keith Pompey

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Nikola Jokic (left) and his Denver Nuggets teammates have won 14 of 22 games since Feb. 1.

Denver Nuggets (40-33) at 76ers (41-30)

Monday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

Denver has been one of the league’s hottest teams since Feb. 1. The Nuggets are 14-8 and are averaging a league-best 118.3 points since February began. They are first in offensive rating (115.6 per game) and second in field goals made (43.5) and field-goal percentage (.495) during that stretch.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Starting lineups

Nuggets (40-33)

21 Wilson Chandler SF 6-9 10.3 ppg 5.2 rpg

4 Paul Millsap PF 6-8 13.8 ppg 6.1 rpg

15 Nikola Jokic C 6-11 17.7 ppg 10.5 rpg

5 Will Barton SG 6-6 15.1 ppg 4.1 apg

27 Jamal Murray PG 6-4 16.6 ppg 3.2 apg

Coach: Mike Malone (fifth season, 152-191)

Injury report: Gary Harris (right knee sprain/strain, out); Tyler Lydon (left knee surgery, out).

Sixers (42-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.8 ppg 6.8 rpg

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.3 ppg 11.0 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.4 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.0 ppg 8.0 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 117-283)

Injury report: Markelle Fultz (shooting rehabilitation, out); Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Head to head

The Sixers hold a 48-37 series advantage.

Coming games

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers

Friday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

Sunday: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets

April 3: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

April 4: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.