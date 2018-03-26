sports

Sixers

Sixers-Nuggets preview: Brett Brown's squad braces for hot Nuggets

Kings Nuggets Basketball
Camera icon David Zalubowski / AP
Nikola Jokic (left) and his Denver Nuggets teammates have won 14 of 22 games since Feb. 1.
Denver Nuggets (40-33) at 76ers (41-30)

Monday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

Denver has been one of the league’s hottest teams since Feb. 1. The Nuggets are 14-8 and are averaging a league-best 118.3 points since February began. They are first in offensive rating (115.6 per game) and second in field goals made (43.5) and field-goal percentage (.495) during that stretch.

Starting lineups

Nuggets (40-33)

21 Wilson Chandler SF 6-9 10.3 ppg 5.2 rpg

4 Paul Millsap PF 6-8 13.8 ppg 6.1 rpg

15 Nikola Jokic C 6-11 17.7 ppg 10.5 rpg

5 Will Barton SG 6-6  15.1 ppg 4.1 apg

27 Jamal Murray PG 6-4 16.6 ppg 3.2 apg

Coach: Mike Malone (fifth season, 152-191)

Injury report: Gary Harris (right knee sprain/strain, out); Tyler Lydon (left knee surgery, out).

Sixers (42-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.7 ppg 5.4 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 14.8 ppg 6.8 rpg

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.3 ppg 11.0 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  16.4 ppg 3.0 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.0 ppg 8.0 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 117-283)

Injury report: Markelle Fultz (shooting rehabilitation, out); Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Head to head

The Sixers hold a 48-37  series advantage.

Coming games

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers

Friday: 7:30 p.m., at Phillips Arena, Sixers at Atlanta Hawks

Sunday: 1 p.m., at Spectrum Center, Sixers at Charlotte Hornets

April 3: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn Nets at Sixers

April 4: 7 p.m., at Little Caesars Arena, Sixers at Detroit Pistons.

