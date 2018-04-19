Sixers-Heat Game 3 preview: Philly seeks 1st win in Miami since 2014

Miami Heat (1-1) at 76ers (1-1)
Thursday at 7 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena
Talking points
The 76ers have lost the last seven series meetings at AmericanAirlines Arena. Their last victory was a 91-87 decision on Dec. 23, 2014. Sixers coach Brett Brown would not disclose whom he’ll start at center tonight. All-star Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful. Amir Johnson started in Game 1, and Ersan Ilyasova started Game 2.
How to watch and follow the game
- TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; TNT
- Radio: 97.5 FM
- Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers
Probable starting lineups
Heat (1-1)
0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6 9.0 ppg. 4.5 rpg
16 James Johnson PF 6-8 15.5 ppg. 5.0 rpg.
21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 3.0 ppg. 5.0 rpg.
8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4 7.0 ppg. 3.5 rpg.
7 Goran Dragic PG 6-10 17.5 ppg. 3.5 apg.
Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 71-44)
Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out).
Sixers (1-1)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 8.0 ppg. 7.5 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 21.5 ppg. 7.5 rpg.
5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg.
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 19.5 ppg. 2.5 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 20.5 ppg. 11 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 1-1)
Injury report: Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone near left eye, doubtful).
Series results
Game 1: Sixers won, 130-103
Game 2: Heat won, 113-103
Coming games
Saturday: Game 4, 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Thursday: Game 5, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.
April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena.
April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.
* – if necessary
