Sixers-Heat Game 3 preview: Philly seeks 1st win in Miami since 2014

SIXR17
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Sixers guard JJ Redick going after the basketball in front of Heat guard Wayne Ellington during Game 2.
Miami Heat (1-1) at 76ers (1-1)

Thursday at 7 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena

Talking points

The 76ers have lost the last seven series meetings at AmericanAirlines Arena. Their last victory was a 91-87 decision on Dec. 23, 2014. Sixers coach Brett Brown would not disclose whom he’ll start at center tonight. All-star Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful. Amir Johnson started in Game 1, and Ersan Ilyasova started Game 2.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; TNT
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers

Probable starting lineups

Heat (1-1)

0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6  9.0 ppg. 4.5 rpg

16 James Johnson PF 6-8  15.5 ppg. 5.0 rpg.

21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 3.0 ppg. 5.0 rpg.

8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4  7.0 ppg. 3.5 rpg.

7  Goran Dragic PG 6-10 17.5 ppg. 3.5 apg.

Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 71-44)

Injury report:  Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out).

Sixers (1-1)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  8.0 ppg. 7.5 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10  21.5 ppg. 7.5 rpg.

5 Amir Johnson C 6-10 4.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  19.5 ppg. 2.5 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 20.5 ppg. 11 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 1-1)

Injury report: Joel Embiid (fractured orbital bone near left eye, doubtful).

Series results

Game 1: Sixers won, 130-103

Game 2: Heat won, 113-103

Coming games

Saturday: Game 4, 2:30 p.m., at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Thursday: Game 5TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.

April 26: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena.

April 28: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center.

* – if necessary

