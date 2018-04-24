Sixers-Heat Game 5 preview: A chance to advance

Miami Heat (1-3) at 76ers (3-1)
Today at 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center
Talking points
A victory tonight would enable the Sixers to clinch their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. That would allow them to rest and allow Joel Embiid to get in some quality practice time while they await their next opponent. However, a loss tonight would force them to board a plane tomorrow and face the Heat in a crucial Game 6 on Thursday.
Probable starting lineups
Heat (1-3)
0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6 10.5 ppg. 3.8 rpg
16 James Johnson PF 6-8 14.5 ppg. 6.3 rpg
21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 6.0 ppg. 6.3 rpg
8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4 6.0 ppg. 1.8 rpg
7 Goran Dragic PG 6-10 19.5 ppg. 4.5 apg
Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 71-46)
Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out), Josh Richardson (shoulder sprain, questionable).
Sixers (3-1)
33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 9.3 ppg. 5.8 rpg
9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 18.8 ppg. 7.3 rpg
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 18.5 ppg. 9.5 rpg
17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 18.3 ppg. 2.8 apg
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 19.3 ppg. 10.8 rpg 9.8 apg
Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 3-1)
Injury report: None
Series results
Game 1: Sixers won, 130-103
Game 2: Heat won, 113-103
Game 3: Sixers won, 128-108
Game 4: Sixers won, 106-102
Coming games
Thursday: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena
Saturday: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center
* – if necessary
