Sixers-Heat Game 5 preview: A chance to advance

SIXR22
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Ben Simmons is averaging 19.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.5 steals in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals series against the Miami Heat.
by , STAFF WRITER
Close icon

Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Miami Heat (1-3) at 76ers (3-1)

Today at 8 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

A victory tonight would enable the Sixers to clinch their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. That would allow them to rest and allow Joel Embiid to get in some quality practice time while they await their next opponent. However, a loss tonight would force them to board a plane tomorrow and face the Heat in a crucial Game 6 on Thursday.

How to watch and follow the game

  • TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia; TNT
  • Radio: 97.5 FM
  • Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Probable starting lineups

Heat (1-3)

0 Josh Richardson SF 6-6  10.5 ppg. 3.8 rpg

16 James Johnson PF 6-8  14.5 ppg. 6.3 rpg

21 Hassan Whiteside C 7-0 6.0 ppg. 6.3 rpg

8 Tyler Johnson SG 6-4  6.0 ppg. 1.8 rpg

7  Goran Dragic PG 6-10 19.5 ppg. 4.5 apg

Coach: Erik Spoelstra (playoff record, 71-46)

Injury report: Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle, out), Josh Richardson (shoulder sprain, questionable).

Sixers (3-1)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  9.3 ppg. 5.8 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10  18.8 ppg. 7.3 rpg

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 18.5 ppg. 9.5 rpg

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  18.3 ppg. 2.8 apg

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 19.3 ppg. 10.8 rpg  9.8 apg

Coach: Brett Brown (playoff record, 3-1)

Injury report: None

Series results

Game 1: Sixers won, 130-103

Game 2: Heat won, 113-103

Game 3: Sixers won, 128-108

Game 4: Sixers won, 106-102

Coming games

Thursday: *Game 6, TBD, at AmericanAirlines Arena

Saturday: *Game 7, TBD, at Wells Fargo Center

* – if necessary

Published: | Updated:
