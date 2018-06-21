Mikal Bridges picked by Sixers, then traded to Phoenix for Zhaire Smith

If Sixers think they'll miss out on Mikal Bridges, they might move out of 10th spot in NBA draft

If Sixers think they'll miss out on Mikal Bridges, they might move out of 10th spot in NBA draft Jun 20

Sixers first round pick Mikal Bridges shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the 2018 NBA draft on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK — Mikal Bridges was staying home … ot so he thought.

The 76ers selected the Villanova and Great Valley High School product with the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night at the Barclays Center. And he couldn’t have been happier.

But less than an hour later, the Sixers traded him to the Phoenix Suns for their 16th overall pick, shooting guard Zhaire Smith of Texas Tech. The Sixers also received the Miami Heat’s first-round pick in 2021. The Sixers really liked Smith, just not at the 10th pick.

Bridges is very familiar with the Sixers organization.

Bridges’ mother, Tyneeha Rivers, is a global vice president of human resources at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which Sixers owner Josh Harris co-owns. Her office, in fact, is in the complex in Camden where the Sixers practice and where Bridges worked out earlier this month.