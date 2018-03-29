Report: Maurice Cheeks elected to Hall of Fame

Sixers' T.J. McConnell too smart and tough not to play

It appears that Maurice Cheeks is about to become a Hall of Famer.

ESPN is reporting that the four-time all-star point guard and 76ers legend will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He and the other 2018 Hall of Fame inductees will be officially announced Saturday at the Final Four in San Antonio. The class of 2018 will be enshrined during Hall of Fame festivities Sept. 6-8 in Springfield, Mass.

Cheeks spent the first 11 seasons of his 15-year playing career with the Sixers. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals for Philly. His career averages were 11.1 points, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Cheeks was also hired as Sixers head coach before the start of the 2005-06 season and was fired Dec. 18, 2008, 23 games into that season.

