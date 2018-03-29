Report: Maurice Cheeks elected to Hall of Fame

It appears that Maurice Cheeks is about to become a Hall of Famer.
ESPN is reporting that the four-time all-star point guard and 76ers legend will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He and the other 2018 Hall of Fame inductees will be officially announced Saturday at the Final Four in San Antonio. The class of 2018 will be enshrined during Hall of Fame festivities Sept. 6-8 in Springfield, Mass.
Cheeks spent the first 11 seasons of his 15-year playing career with the Sixers. He averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals for Philly. His career averages were 11.1 points, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Cheeks was also hired as Sixers head coach before the start of the 2005-06 season and was fired Dec. 18, 2008, 23 games into that season.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.