Sixers' Joel Embiid, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to play in South Africa exhibition game

Joel Embiid will be one of the headliners this summer in the NBA Africa Game.

The 76ers all-star center will lead Team Africa against the Team World squad in the Aug. 4 exhibition at Sun Arena in the South African capital of Pretoria. The Cameroonian native will be joined by Sixers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot on Team Africa. Luwawu-Cabarrot is a French native, but his father is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Orlando Magic center Bismack Biyombo and Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu also are among the headliners for the Team Africa. Toronto Raptors all-star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay and Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari, a native of Italy, will lead Team World.

Embiid participated in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders development camp in South Africa back in 2011. His goal is for the Sixers to play an NBA game in Africa.

Right now, he’s regarded as the continent’s best active NBA player.

Embiid, an NBA All-Star Game starter, averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.76 blocks in 63 games this past regular season. He also finished sixth in the league with a 99.7 defensive rating.

Embiid was named second-team all-NBA this season. He became the 14th player in Sixers history to be named all-NBA, and the first since Allen Iverson received third-team honors in 2005-06.

He was joined on the second team by Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook, Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, San Antonio power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, and DeRozan.

Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged 5.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 52 games, including seven starts, this season.