Video: Joel Embiid dunks over Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba in a pickup game, welcomes him to the NBA

Joel Embiid has been on a roll today.
First, his First We Feast’s hot wing interview on the webseries Hot Ones was released, featuring tales of the 7-foot-2 all-star eating more than a dozen Nutella sandwiches and terrorizing his teammates playing video games. Then a video surfaced of Embiid christening Orlando Magic rookie Mohamed Bamba, a Westtown graduate, to the NBA.
Joel Embiid welcomed Mo Bamba "to the f—-ing league" in a pick-up basketball game. 😂
🎥: @_JohnGonz pic.twitter.com/LCjW6sdhDe
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 28, 2018
Bamba spent time around the Sixers and Embiid last April. And, Instagram sleuths will know Bamba has been working with Drew Hanlen, who also works with Embiid and Markelle Fultz.