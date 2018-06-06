Bryan Colangelo attends Sixers' predraft workout

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

It seems things are back to normal at the 76ers practice facility, at least for now.

Bryan Colangelo, the team’s embattled president of basketball operation, was on hand today at a predraft workout at the facility, multiple sources said. Duke guard Grayson Allen was among the players who attended the workout, which was not open to the media, the sources said.

The Sixers have the 10th and 26th picks in the June 21 NBA draft. They also have four second-round selections. Allen could be an option for the Sixers at 26.

Colangelo, however, is in jeopardy of losing his job after last week’s allegations from a sports and entertainment website, The Ringer, that he was connected to five anonymous Twitter accounts that revealed sensitive team information and criticized players and coach Brett Brown.

The Sixers owners met Tuesday to discuss Colangelo’s future after reviewing the findings of an independent investigation into his and his wife’s alleged use of accounts, ESPN reported earlier today. He could learn his fate as early as today.

Colangelo acknowledged using one of the Twitter handles reported by The Ringer, @phila1234567, but never tweeted from that account. However, The Ringer alleged that Colangelo might be linked to four other accounts that did make controversial tweets.

His wife, Barbara Bottini, also has been connected to the accounts. The two were interviewed separately by investigators from Paul/Weiss, the law firm hired to probe the matter, ESPN reported.

The Sixers hired Colangelo on April 10, 2016.

Allen, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals last season for the Blue Devils. As a freshman, he teamed up with former Sixer Jahlil Okafor to lead Duke to the 2015 NCAA national championship. Allen was a second-team all-American the following season, averaging 21.6 points.

He impressed at the last month’s NBA combine in Chicago. He tied for the sixth-best vertical leap, 40½ inches.