Bryan Colangelo social media reaction: Joel Embiid, NBA Twitter react to the Ringer's report

Things might be rocky between Joel Embiid and Bryan Colangelo.
by , Staff Writer @NBASarah | STodd@phillynews.com
A Tuesday night report by the Ringer website that Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo uses multiple burner accounts on Twitter nearly broke the internet. Every one was weighing in on #BurnerGate including face of the franchise, Joel Embiid.

His first tweet was not clearly directed at anyone and was more reactionary:

But, Embiid’s next tweet was directed at one of Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts:

Later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that Embiid said he got a call from Colangelo denying the story:

That did not stop the NBA world (and beyond) from losing their minds over the late-night development.

NBA executives were having some fun:

And the news spread beyond the NBA like a wildfire:

