Bryan Colangelo social media reaction: Joel Embiid, NBA Twitter react to the Ringer's report May 30

Things might be rocky between Joel Embiid and Bryan Colangelo.

A Tuesday night report by the Ringer website that Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo uses multiple burner accounts on Twitter nearly broke the internet. Every one was weighing in on #BurnerGate including face of the franchise, Joel Embiid.

His first tweet was not clearly directed at anyone and was more reactionary:

But, Embiid’s next tweet was directed at one of Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts:

Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccount — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

Later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that Embiid said he got a call from Colangelo denying the story:

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid tells ESPN on Bryan Colangelo: “I talked to him and he said that he didn’t say that. He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

That did not stop the NBA world (and beyond) from losing their minds over the late-night development.

Are you saying you’re no longer happy in philly ? 👀 https://t.co/i623bIufJR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 30, 2018

Lmao CJ.. you just gotta trust it https://t.co/Igl0MZouzQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 30, 2018

Oh this is getting crazy.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 30, 2018

NBA executives were having some fun:

You need two blue checks to confirm you are not a burner https://t.co/eZPp2KZ3hg — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018

Actually , that was back in the day. As of the new TPA (Twitter Posting Agreement ) every NBA exec gets assigned 7 burner accounts. Let me know if I can help you get a 🔥for your accounts. BTW, loved your burner account names. @moreymeister is my fave. #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/SRn6vH6PBd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2018

And the news spread beyond the NBA like a wildfire:

Hard to know, but pretty compelling reporting https://t.co/7oAaxgKdTw — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 30, 2018

A "Trust the Process!" chant has broken out at Dodger Stadium. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 30, 2018

Reading all this burner account talk like… pic.twitter.com/79kWqHr3Cl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2018