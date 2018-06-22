Brett Brown says the 76ers don't need to look far for a GM

Brett Brown says of Markelle Fultz: 'The progress of his shot is looking great'

The 76ers will focus on the start of free agency before turning their attention to finding a general manager. But coach Brett Brown, the team’s interim GM, said he doesn’t think they will have to look far for a new GM.

“There’s so much in place that is good here,” Brown said of the Sixers’ front office.

Brown has said he doesn’t want the GM job, too, preferring to go back to focusing solely on coaching. Of the current front office executives, Marc Eversley, vice president of player personnel, is regarded as the best candidate for the GM job. Co-owner David B. Heller could continue to have a huge say regardless of who the Sixers hire.

“I don’t think we need an overhaul,” Brown said of the front office. “We’re in deep on this. We have ways we do business. So somewhere out there, we’ll find the balance of those things that I said, and I’m sure that I’ll have a voice in the selection of the next general manager.”

If the Sixers do hire someone outside the organization, Brown said he hopes they compliment what the team has in place.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is the top outsider the Sixers are expected to consider. Boston Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren is another potential candidate. However, Atlanta Hawks manager of basketball operations Malik Rose would likely get an interview if he is available. The Philly native was also offered the Detroit Pistons assistant general manager’s job.

Rose, a former San Antonio Spur, has a long relationship with Brown, a former Spurs assistant coach. They are both implementing things they learned from their San Antonio stints at their current jobs.

Bryan Colangelo resigned as the Sixers’ president of basketball operations and general manager on June 7. That ended a stunning nine-day saga that began when a website report tied him to damaging and anonymous Twitter accounts.