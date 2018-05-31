Brett Brown, Sixers agree to three-year contract extension

On Bryan Colangelo's Twitter controversy, NBA sources say 'the damage is done'

On Bryan Colangelo's Twitter controversy, NBA sources say 'the damage is done' May 30

Sixers' Joel Embiid, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to play in South Africa exhibition game May 31

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Brett Brown led the Sixers to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

It’s official: the 76ers announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to a three-year contract extension with head coach Brett Brown.

This news comes two days after multiple sources confirmed the deal and a month after team co-managing partner, Josh Harris, said the Sixers were “invested in keeping Brett [Brown] here for a long time.”

Brown, 57, will be signed through the 2021-22 season.

“I am especially grateful to my coaching staff and my players,” Brown said in a statement. “It takes a village. I feel a tremendous responsibility to owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to help grow and lead our program.”

Brown added that he’s excited to partner with president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo and CEO Scott O’Neil.

This season Brown led the Sixers to a 52-30 record, third place in the Eastern Conference and their first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 campaign. The Sixers concluded the regular season with 16 straight wins to set an NBA record. They also advanced to the conference semifinals, losing in five games to the Boston Celtics. Not bad for the squad that tanked the previous four seasons.

Brown compiled only 75 wins during those four seasons after being hired in August 2014.

“Brett has done a remarkable job in helping build a family-like culture centered around player development, work ethic a commitment to long-term winning,” Harris said in a statement. “With a dynamic young core and opportunities to further strengthen our team, the 76ers are well-positioned for the future. We’re thrilled to reach this agreement with Brett to continue as our head coach.”

The Sixers are embroiled on controversy surrounding Colangelo and his alleged secret use of Twitter.

Colangelo is quoted in the team’s announcement: “I couldn’t be more thrilled for Brett, his family and the organization to be moving forward for several years to come.”