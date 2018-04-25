Video: Sixers players give Brett Brown a chocolate-milk-laden victory shower

Social media reaction to the Sixers' NBA playoff win against the Heat

Sixers head coach Brett Brown yelling to his team during the first-quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Brett Brown endured a lot of losing in his five years as a head coach.

But now he’s at the helm of a team heading to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2012, and the journey he’s endured did not go unnoticed by his team.

In the team’s ceremonial “bell ringing” after the 104-91 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Brett Brown gave the honor to JJ Redick. But Redick, congratulating Brown on his first playoff series victory, gave the bell right back.

Here’s the video:

What a scene. The Sixers' locker room celebration was incredible after Brett Brown's first playoff series victory as he rings the bell while being showered by his team. pic.twitter.com/nBFfTq6F6t — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 25, 2018

Arriving to the post-game press conference with a towel and dripping hair, Brown apologized for his appearance before quickly taking it back.

“I like being wet,” he told the reporters.

Brown and the Sixers now await the winner of the Bucks-Celtics series. The Celtics took a 3-2 lead on Tuesday, and will look to close the series out on Thursday in Milwaukee.