Arizona standout Allonzo Trier to work out for Sixers

Sixers NBA draft preview: Seven players Philly could be considering in the lottery

Allonzo Trier is the headliner of Monday’s 76ers predraft workout.

The former Arizona shooting guard will be the only participant expected to get selected in Thursday’s NBA draft in Brooklyn. And he could go late in the second round.

Seton Hall center Angel Delgado, Bucknell center Nana Foulland, Butler forward Kelan Martin, Purdue guard Datoka Mathias and George Washington guard Yuta Watanabe will also be on hand.

Trier averaged 18.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists en route to being a first-team all-PAC12 selection and Associated Press honorable-mention all-American this past season. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder shot 38 percent on three-pointers.

A dynamic scorer, Trier could be one of the sleepers in the draft. He runs the floor well and has great court vision. However, the Seattle native’s defensive IQ could improve. Trier loses his man often and needs to be quicker laterally and guard tighter.

He also will have to explain two incidents to teams interested in him.

That’s because Trier missed two games this past season after testing positive for a banned substance. That came after he was sidelined the first 19 games of the 2016-17 season due to testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The 22-year-old said he never “knowingly” took the banned substance.

He ended his Arizona career with 1,307 career points for an average of 16.8 points in 87 games. His point total ranks 27th on the Wildcats all-time scoring list.