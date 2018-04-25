Sixers could start Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

The Sixers and Celtics might face off as soon as Saturday night.

The 76ers could play in the Eastern Conference semifinals as early as Saturday.

Assuming the Boston Celtics close out their quarterfinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the Sixers-Celtics series is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday in Boston. If the Bucks win tomorrow’s Game 6 matchup in Milwaukee, they will force a Game 7 against the Celtics on Saturday. In that circumstance, the Sixers will face the winner in the conference semifinals beginning Monday.

As the No. 2 seed, the Celtics would have home-court advantage over the third-seeded Sixers. As a result, the first two games would be in Boston. However, the Sixers would have home advantage against the seventh-seeded Bucks, so Games 1 and 2 would be at Wells Fargo Center.

The Celtics took a 3-2 advantage over the Bucks by winning, 92-87, Tuesday night. The Sixers clinched their semifinal berth by defeating Miami, four games to one. They closed out the series with a 104-91 victory Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

This marks the first time the Sixers have reached the conference semifinals since 2012.