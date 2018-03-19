Sixers-Hornets preview: Brett Brown looks for a duplicate outing

Brett Brown urges Sixers to have 'more of a playoff mind'

Brett Brown urges Sixers to have 'more of a playoff mind' Mar 19

Charlotte Hornets (30-40) at 76ers (38-30)

Monday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The Sixers will like to duplicate their March 6 performance against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. The Sixers shot a season-high 57.5 percent from the field, including 16 for 33 (48.5 percent) on three-pointers in a 128-114 victory. They also made 12 of 15 foul shots (80 percent). And the Sixers had 35 assists on 50 made baskets. Their assists total was one shy of their season high, set Nov. 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. Robert Covington, who didn’t attempt a shot in the first quarter, scored 22 points and hit 5 of 9 three-pointers.

Covington also excelled as a two-way player that night. He was the primary defender on Charlotte all-star point guard Kemba Walker, who was held to a season-low five points on 1-for-9 shooting, missing all five of his three-pointers.

How to watch and follow the game

TV and streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 FM

97.5 FM Twitter: @PompeyOnSixers; @NBASarah

Starting lineups

Hornets (30-40)

14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist SF 6-7 9.5 ppg. 4.2 rpg

2 Marvin Williams PF 6-9 9.3 ppg. 4.8 apg.

12 Dwight Howard C 6-11 16.4 ppg. 12.1 rpg.

3 Jeremy Lamb SG 6-5 13.1 ppg. 4.0 rpg.

15 Kemba Walker PG 6-1 22.6 ppg. 5.8 rpg.

Coach: Steve Clifford (fifth season, 190-208)

Injury report: Michael Carter-Williams (left shoulder surgery, out); Nic Batum (tendinitis in left Achilles, out).

Sixers (38-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9 12.5 ppg. 5.5 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10 15.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg.

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.6 ppg. 11.1 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4 16.7 ppg. 3.1 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.3 ppg. 7.7 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 113-283)

Injury report: Markelle Fultz (shooting drills, out), Furkan Korkmaz (Lisfranc injury, midfoot, out), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Head to head

The Hornets hold a 58-44 series advantage.

Coming games

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sixers

Thursday: 7 p.m. at Amway Center, Sixers at Orlando Magic

Saturday: 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sixers

March 26: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Denver Nuggets at Sixers

March 28: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers

