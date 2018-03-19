sports

Sixers

Sixers-Hornets preview: Brett Brown looks for a duplicate outing

Popular Stories

76ers Hornets Basketball
Camera icon Chuck Burton / AP
Robert Covington guarding the Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) on March 6.
by , STAFF WRITER @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@phillynews.com
Close icon

Keith Pompey

STAFF WRITER

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

More by Keith Pompey

More from Keith Pompey Arrow icon

Charlotte Hornets (30-40) at 76ers (38-30)

More Sixers coverage

Monday at 7 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Center

Talking points

The Sixers will like to duplicate their March 6 performance against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. The Sixers shot a season-high 57.5 percent from the field, including 16 for 33 (48.5 percent) on three-pointers in a 128-114 victory. They also made 12 of 15 foul shots (80 percent). And the Sixers had 35 assists on 50 made baskets. Their assists total was one shy of their season high, set Nov. 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. Robert Covington, who didn’t attempt a shot in the first quarter, scored 22 points and hit 5 of 9 three-pointers.

Covington also excelled as a two-way player that night. He was the primary defender on Charlotte all-star point guard Kemba Walker, who was held to a season-low five points on 1-for-9 shooting, missing all five of his three-pointers.

How to watch and follow the game

Starting lineups

Hornets (30-40)

14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist SF 6-7  9.5 ppg. 4.2 rpg

2 Marvin Williams PF 6-9  9.3 ppg. 4.8 apg.

12 Dwight Howard C 6-11 16.4 ppg. 12.1 rpg.

3 Jeremy Lamb SG 6-5  13.1 ppg. 4.0 rpg.

15 Kemba Walker PG 6-1 22.6 ppg. 5.8 rpg.

Coach: Steve Clifford (fifth season, 190-208)

Injury report:  Michael Carter-Williams (left shoulder surgery, out); Nic Batum (tendinitis in left Achilles, out).

Sixers (38-30)

33 Robert Covington SF 6-9  12.5 ppg. 5.5 rpg

9 Dario Saric PF 6-10  15.0 ppg. 7.0 rpg.

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.6 ppg. 11.1 rpg.

17 JJ Redick SG 6-4  16.7 ppg. 3.1 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.3 ppg. 7.7 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (fifth season, 113-283)

Injury report: Markelle Fultz (shooting drills, out), Furkan Korkmaz (Lisfranc injury, midfoot, out), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Right knee patellar tendinitis, out).

Head to head

The Hornets hold a 58-44 series advantage.

Coming games

Wednesday: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sixers

Thursday: 7 p.m. at Amway Center, Sixers at Orlando Magic

Saturday: 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sixers

March 26: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, Denver Nuggets at Sixers

March 28: 7 p.m., at Wells Fargo Center, New York Knicks at Sixers

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments