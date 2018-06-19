Sixers prefer future draft picks over cash if they trade a second-rounder

Keith Pompey has been with our sports team since September 2004. He took over the Sixers beat in the summer of 2013 after covering Temple basketball and football for the previous three years. Pompey also previously covered the Penn and Drexel men’s basketball team and Villanova football team after initially focusing on high school sports. He is a native Philadelphian, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a vice president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Ned Cohen (right), here talking to coach Brett Brown, prefers to receive future picks over cash in any trade of a second-round draft choice.

The 76ers might choose to sell at least one of their second-round picks in Thursday’s NBA draft.

But …

“We are interested in getting draft consideration or other things we may value,” Sixers vice president of basketball operations Ned Cohen said today.

The Sixers have the 10th and 26th picks in the first round and four second-round selections: Nos. 38, 39, 56 and 60.

They don’t have enough room on their roster to take in six draft picks and add quality free agents. Right now, they have 11 players under contract for next season. That’s doesn’t include 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden, who spent last season playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israel Premier League. The stretch forward is expected to join the Sixers this coming season. That would leave just three full-time roster spots in addition to the pair of two-way contracts NBA teams are allotted.

Last season, the Sixers stashed their second first-round acquisition, Anzejs Pasecniks (No. 25), and second-rounders Bolden (36) and Mathias Lessort (50) overseas. They also traded two second-rounders for cash consideration.

The Sixers drafted Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans with the 39th pick and sold him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Then they selected SMU shooting guard Sterling Brown at 46, and sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks. Both trades were finalized on July 6, 2017.