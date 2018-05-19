Sixers' NBA draft prospects: A running list of players meeting with the front office at the combine May 19

Trae Young thinks the Sixers are interested in him, could he be the pick at No. 10?

The 76eers could go in a lot of directions at the NBA draft on June 21.

There will be a month of speculation, projection, workouts and meetings.

Here is a running list of players the Sixers have met with to date:

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri forward

There’s a good chance the 6-foot-10 forward will be off the board by the time the Sixers pick, but could they move up to take the athletic scorer? Porter missed all but two games during his freshman season with a back injury that required surgery. When he returned, he looked out of rhythm, but his long track record as one of the top players in his class could put him in the top-5 range of the draft.

Here is ESPN’s scouting report of Porter:

Porter came into the season with hopes of making a run at being the No. 1 pick in the draft. He wasn’t able to build his case, however, because of a back injury. Porter’s size, shot-creation skill and scoring instincts will nevertheless make him a coveted prospect in June. He is a playmaker on both ends of the floor and is just starting to figure out how to put his talent to full use.

– Jonathan Givony

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State big man

Jackson projects to be a three-point shooting big man who can block shots. He averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and three blocks his freshman season in just 21.8 minutes. But, like Porter, Jackson will likely hear his name called well before the 10th pick. ESPN has him going No. 4 to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Sports Illustrated has him joining former Sixers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce with the Atlanta Hawks.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo wrote about Jackson:

Jackson is extremely young for his class, and while he’s not as offensively polished or ready for the NBA, he possesses a critical duality for modern bigs: he can step out and shoot from outside, while also defending in space and protecting the rim. Jackson needs to mature physically and mentally before he can become a mainstay, but has improved at a rapid rate over the last couple years. Atlanta has time to let him grow.

Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy (high school) guard

Simons is a bit of an anomaly in 2018. He’s a high school guard who is coming straight to the NBA. How? He was a fifth-year senior at a private academy, making him eligible for the draft. He could be an option at the 26th pick, but SI has him going 19th to the Atlanta Hawks and ESPN has him going 21st to the Utah Jazz. Here’s ESPN’s scouting report:

Simons is one of the least NBA-ready players in the draft, but he’s intriguing because of his combination of youth, explosiveness and shot-making prowess. He’s a few years away from panning out, but at this stage of the draft, there isn’t much risk, and adding a prospect with his upside would be intriguing.

– Jonathan Givony

Miles Bridges, Michigan State forward

Michigan State’s Bridges could be a solid candidate at No. 10. He’s a combo forward who played a lot in the post his freshman season and a lot on the wing his sophomore season. The 6-foot-6 Flint, Mich. native shot 36 percent from three-point range in his sophomore season on nearly six attempts per game. Sports Illustrated has him going to the Sixers, here’s what they wrote:

Philadelphia can breathe easy after keeping this pick away from Boston (it would have conveyed had it leapt to No. 2 or 3), and should be looking to complement their established core talent. Bridges may be an ideal fit for the Sixers, who play more of a fluid positional style with Ben Simmons at the point, and could use an athlete like him to help run the floor. While questions remain about how good of a shooter Bridges actually is and how much of a defensive plus he can become, he’s extremely athletic and has the makings of a utility-type combo forward. The four is probably his most natural spot, despite a lack of ideal positional size. Bridges could benefit from reimagining himself as a high-energy glue guy.

– Jeremy Woo

Lonnie Walker, Miami (and Reading High) shooting guard

Walker led Reading High School to its first-ever state championship before leading a late-season campaign to be a lottery pick at the University of Miami. With a heavier minutes load, Walker averaged 13 ppg and shot 36 percent from three-point range in his final seven games. He should be available at No. 10, ESPN has him going No. 13 to the Clippers. Here’s ESPN’s scouting report:

#Miami G Lonnie Walker and his fly haircut met the #Sixers today. pic.twitter.com/1USImd3doX — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 18, 2018

Walker didn’t have a consistent or efficient freshman season, but his talent, combined with the lack of depth at his position, is keeping his name in the lottery conversation. His youth, strong frame, 6-10½ wingspan and ability to shoot with his feet set or off the dribble make him a candidate to rise during the pre-draft process as teams search for upside and diamonds in the rough.

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke big man

Carter was the less-heralded Duke big man, but he played well alongside star Marvin Bagley, averaging 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.1 blocks. There is a discrepancy on whether or not he’ll be available, with some mock drafts having him in the 6-8 range, while The Ringer’s mock draft has him going to the Sixers at No. 10. Here’s the scouting report:

A thick-framed big man with ballerina quickness, Carter is a do-it-all big man with few notable weaknesses.

– Ringer staff

Trae Young, Oklahoma guard

Young took the nation by storm with his three-point shooting barrage, but he cooled off toward the end of the season, but scouts say it’s partly due to a lack of teammate help. He could fit in well with the Sixers as a long-range threat with good passing skills and handles. Here’s SI’s scouting report:

Young’s high-end shooting ability and unique flair for the game give him some real upside despite a lack of standout physical traits. He’s slippery off the dribble and showed flashes of special talent early in the season, able to score from deep, initiate offense and find teammates off the drive. He should be a reasonable gamble for the Cavs, who could use another young perimeter scorer regardless of what LeBron James does in free agency.

– Jeremy Woo