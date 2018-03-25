Scott Kingery gets six-year deal plus spot on Phils opening-day roster

Drew Hutchison whiffs Miguel Cabrera to help stake his claim for roster spot with Philies

The Phillies signed Scott Kingery to a six-year deal Sunday and let it be known he’ll be on their opening-day roster. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

The Phillies decided they did not want to wait for Scott Kingery, the 2015 second-round pick who has provided so much electricity in his second spring training.

So instead of delaying the start to his major-league career in order to prevent his free-agent eligibility, they simply decided to give him a six-year contract that will take him at least through the 2023 season and likely beyond.

Kingery, 23, will open the season as an extra man, a job he proved he could handle by playing second base, shortstop and third base in addition to the outfield. Kingery went into Sunday’s exhibition game against Baltimore hitting .392 with a team-high 20 hits in as many games. He had three doubles, a triple and a home run to help account for a 1.141 OPS.

The fourth-year pro out of the University of Arizona is also a tremendous baserunner and base-stealing threat as evidence by his 70 steals in 83 attempts during his first three minor-league seasons. Last season, Kingery appeared in 132 games at double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley, hitting a combined .304 with 26 home runs, 29 doubles, eight triples and 29 stolen bases.

The Phillies will have to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Kingery. His addition to the opening-day roster will also leave just one remaining job on the big-league roster for the trio of Roman Quinn, Jesmuel Valentin and Pedro Florimon.

There was speculation that the Phillies might keep Kingery at Lehigh Valley until April 13 in order to prevent him from becoming a free agent until after the 2024 season. But this deal also includes club options for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons, so Kingery is here today and here to stay for quite some time.

