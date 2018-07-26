Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins among former Phillies set to attend 2008 World Series celebration next weekend

Ryan Howard holding up the trophy after the Phillies won the World Series in 2008.

Get tickets, if you can — the Phillies’ 10th-anniversary celebration of the 2008 World Series champs should be a jam-packed weekend.

More than two dozen former players and coaches are expected to attend, and the party will stretch through three games of next week’s series vs. the Marlins.

The team announced the details about the weekend Thursday.

Friday, Aug. 3 (7:05 p.m. start)

On Friday night, the Flyin’ Hawaiian will be back in town. Shane Victorino announced last month that he was signing a one-day contract to retire as a Phillie. He’ll be throwing out the first pitch after the team honors him. Every fan who walks through the gates of Citizens Bank Park will get a special collectible “big head” print. (It’s Shane Victorino’s head. On a stick.)

Saturday, Aug 4 (7:05 p.m. start)

Before the first pitch, the Phillies will induct the late Roy Halladay into the team’s Wall of Fame.

Halladay’s widow, Brandy, and his sons, Braden and Ryan, will be in attendance as the former Cy Young award winner is honored for his contributions to the club. Halladay died in a plane crash in Florida in November.

The Phillies will also celebrate Pat Gillick’s induction into the Wall of Fame. Gillick, who went into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2011, works with the Phillies as a senior adviser. But he’s most known for being the general manager of the 2008 squad that won the Series over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Participating in the Wall of Fame ceremony will be 11 other Wall of Famers: all-stars Dick Allen, Mike Lieberthal, Juan Samuel and Tony Taylor; 1980 series champs Bob Boone, Larry Bowa, Steve Carlton, Greg Luzinski, Garry Maddox and Mike Schmidt; and 1993 NL champ John Kruk.

Fans at the Saturday game will get a commemorative print featuring Gillick and Halladay.

Sunday, Aug. 3 (1:35 p.m. start)

This is the big one. Ryan Howard, Brad Lidge, Jayson Werth, Jimmy Rollins and Victorino headline the list of 20-plus former Phillies who will be celebrated on-field before Sunday’s series finale as the team looks back at its most recent title.

Also scheduled to attend are coach Mick Billmeyer, pitcher Joe Blanton, infielder Eric Bruntlett, outfielder Pat Burrell, pitcher Clay Condrey, bullpen coach Roly deArmas, third baseman Greg Dobbs, pitching coach Rich Dubee, pitcher Chad Durbin, pitcher Scott Eyre, third baseman Pedro Feliz, Gillick, outfielder Geoff Jenkins, pitcher Kyle Kendrick, manager Charlie Manuel, pitcher Jamie Moyer, pitcher Brett Myers, pitcher J.C. Romero, catcher Carlos Ruiz, and hitting coach Milt Thompson.