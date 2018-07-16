sports

Phillies

Watch: Rhys Hoskins surprises in first Home Run Derby

All Star Home Run Derby Baseball
Camera icon Alex Brandon / AP
Rhys Hoskins out-swung National League home-run leader Jesus Aguilar in the first round of the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
When it came to his first-ever Home Run Derby, Rhys Hoskins’ approach was pretty simple.

“Hit more home runs than the other guys.”

That’s working out for him so far.

Hoskins led off the event and hit 17 dingers — a number No. 1 seed Jesus Aguilar didn’t come close to touching. He managed just 11.

According to Statcast, Hoskins’ longest homer was 463 feet. The average exit velocity was more than 102 mph. Pretty good for a guy who has just 14 home runs on the season (Aguilar, by comparison, has 24 — the best number in the National League, but slightly behind Boston’s J.D. Martinez and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez, who each have 29).

More than one fan noticed the Orioles’ Manny Machado cheering for Hoskins. Someone on Twitter even called Machado Hoskins’ future teammate.

Could Manny Machado really end up on the Phillies? Read Scott Lauber’s story from Monday’s media availability. Machado says he’d like to stay at home and go somewhere with a friendly face — and he goes way back with lots of executives in the Phillies’ front office.

Only one other participant hit 17 in the first round: the Dodgers’ Max Muncy, who stopped with 30 seconds left after passing the Cubs’ Javier Baez at 16.

