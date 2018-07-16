Watch: Rhys Hoskins surprises in first Home Run Derby

Rhys Hoskins out-swung National League home-run leader Jesus Aguilar in the first round of the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

When it came to his first-ever Home Run Derby, Rhys Hoskins’ approach was pretty simple.

“Hit more home runs than the other guys.”

Rhys Hoskins will be the 1st Phillies player to be in the Home Run Derby in 10 years. His strategy? “Hit more home runs than the other guys.” — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) July 12, 2018

That’s working out for him so far.

Hoskins led off the event and hit 17 dingers — a number No. 1 seed Jesus Aguilar didn’t come close to touching. He managed just 11.

Rhys Hoskins putting on a display at the Home Run Derby. pic.twitter.com/lW37UleGDd — Brendan (@brendan_camp) July 17, 2018

According to Statcast, Hoskins’ longest homer was 463 feet. The average exit velocity was more than 102 mph. Pretty good for a guy who has just 14 home runs on the season (Aguilar, by comparison, has 24 — the best number in the National League, but slightly behind Boston’s J.D. Martinez and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez, who each have 29).

Some numbers on Rhys Hoskins' first round of the Derby, via Statcast: longest homer was 463 feet, average distance was 403.1 feet, average exit velocity was 102.35 mph. #Phillies — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) July 17, 2018

More than one fan noticed the Orioles’ Manny Machado cheering for Hoskins. Someone on Twitter even called Machado Hoskins’ future teammate.

look at Machado rooting for his future teammate Rhys Hoskins. future as in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/uTa17CMgFV — chris jones¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) July 17, 2018

Only one other participant hit 17 in the first round: the Dodgers’ Max Muncy, who stopped with 30 seconds left after passing the Cubs’ Javier Baez at 16.