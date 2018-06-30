Phillies' TV snafu at Atlantic City sportsbook should be fixed soon

When will each of Atlantic City's nine casinos open sportsbooks?

ATLANTIC CITY – You can place a bet on the Phillies at the brand-new Ocean Resort casino sportsbook. You just can’t watch them there.

At least not yet.

In the hustle to get opened before the weekend prior to the July 4 holiday, the casino neglected to order the MLB package for the bar that is within the sportsbook, an executive said. That bar has DirectTV, which does not carry NBC Sports Philadelphia, the former Comcast SportsNet, which serves as the Phillies’ flagship station.

“That will get fixed in the next few days,” said Joe Asher, the CEO of William Hill US, the company running the Ocean’s sportsbook.

The sportsbook will be able to show Phillies’ games on Fox or ESPN, such as this upcoming Wednesday afternoon when the Orioles play at Citizens Bank Park.

The Ocean Resort on Thursday became the first property on the boardwalk to offer sports betting and the second in Atlantic City after the Borgata. They’ve started off with a temporary parlor, but expect to have the permanent facilities finished by early August.

The Phillies’ TV snafu should be fixed well before then.

“(With) so much happening,” Asher said, “it just got missed.”

