Phillies lose Tommy Joseph to Texas Rangers on waivers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Tommy Joseph’s Phillies career ended Monday when he was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers.

The Phillies had designated Joseph for assignment last week to clear a space on their 40-man roster for Jake Arrieta. Joseph came to spring training without a role on the team after Rhys Hoskins emerged last season and the Phillies signed Carlos Santana this winter to play first base. Joseph’s roster spot always felt in jeopardy.

Joseph could find a place in the American League as a designated hitter. He has hit 43 homers over the last two seasons with a .757 OPS. Joseph played some left field and third base this spring but will likely stay at first base. The Rangers have Shin-Soo Choo as their designated hitter and Joey Gallo at first base.

Choo, 35, has underperformed and is in the fifth year of a seven-year contract. Gallo hit 41 homers last season but struggled against lefthanded pitching. Perhaps Joseph could be used in a platoon if he makes the opening-day roster.

