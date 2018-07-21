Phillies rained out Saturday; doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

Phillies Carlos Santana bats against the San Diego Padres on Friday, July 20, 2018 in Philadelphia.

Rain forced the postponement of the Phillies’ game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The teams will play a split-admission doubleheader Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Fans holding tickets to Saturday night’s game can use them for a 6:05 p.m. start Sunday or exchange them for any remaining home game this season, the Phillies announced. Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will be moved up to 12:05 p.m., with gates opening at 11:05 a.m.

Nick Pivetta will start the first game of the doubleheader for the Phillies, with Vince Velasquez set to start the nightcap.