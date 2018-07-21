sports

Phillies rained out Saturday; doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Phillies Carlos Santana bats against the San Diego Padres on Friday, July 20, 2018 in Philadelphia.
by , Staff Writer @ScottLauber | slauber@philly.com
Scott Lauber

Staff Writer

Rain forced the postponement of the Phillies’ game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The teams will play a split-admission doubleheader Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Fans holding tickets to Saturday night’s game can use them for a 6:05 p.m. start Sunday or exchange them for any remaining home game this season, the Phillies announced. Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will be moved up to 12:05 p.m., with gates opening at 11:05 a.m.

Nick Pivetta will start the first game of the doubleheader for the Phillies, with Vince Velasquez set to start the nightcap.

