Phillies minor league report: Ben Lively's solid outing puts IronPigs back in win column

Ben Lively, pictured in his start against Arizona back on April 26, struck out five and allowed two hits through six innings for triple A Lehigh Valley Friday.

Three of the Phillies’ farm teams were in action Friday night. Here’s how they fared…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 2, Syracuse 1: Ben Lively pitched six innings of one-run ball and 1B Joey Meneses homered in the ninth to lead the IronPigs in a series-opening win over the Chiefs.

Lively’s only run allowed was a solo homer from Syracuse C Tuffy Gosewich in the fourth. Aside from that, the righthander struck out five and allowed just two hits and a walk in the no decision.

RH Mark Leiter Jr., LH Tom Windle (W, 3-2), and RH Pedro Beato (S, 12) combined to shutout the Chiefs in the last three innings, and Meneses broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth with a solo shot to left-center. The home run was the 26-year old’s sixth of the season and third in the last three games.

The IronPigs (21-17) got back into the win column after getting swept by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in their last series. They will look to stay there when they face the Chiefs again on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. for the second of a three-game series.

Lehigh Valley 000 001 001 — 2 7 0

Syracuse 000 100 000 — 1 4 1

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Erie 2, Reading 1 (F/12): RH Tyler Viza (L, 0-2) threw a wild pitch then gave up a single to center, allowing A.J. Simcox to score for an Erie walk-off win in the 12th.

RH Harold Arauz struck out three and allowed a run off four hits and three walks in the start for the Fightin Phils.

1B Zach Green went 2-for-5 with a double, and scored Reading’s lone run off a sacrifice fly from RF Jan Hernandez in the second.

The Fightin Phils (14-23) will be back at it Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for the second of a four-game series against the SeaWolves.

Reading 010 000 000 000 — 1 3 0

Erie 001 000 000 001 — 2 6 2

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Florida 1, Clearwater 0: The Threshers couldn’t manage any offense against Florida’s pitching, and dropped the series opener in a shutout loss.

Fire Frogs starter Tucker Davidson (W, 2-4) pitched six innings, striking out three and allowing two hits and three walks.

Meanwhile, RH Sixto Sanchez (L, 2-3) allowed just a run on five hits and a walk through six innings, but that one run would prove to be enough for Florida. The 19-year old starter also recorded seven strikeouts.

CF Adam Haseley went 1-for-4 with a double.

Clearwater (16-25) will return to action against Florida on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. for Game 2 of a three-game series.

Clearwater 000 000 000 — 0 4 0

Florida 000 100 00x — 1 6 1

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood at Greensboro (ppd.): The BlueClaws’ game against the Grasshoppers Friday was rained out.

The teams will play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. as scheduled, and will play a doubleheader on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.