Phillies minor league roundup: Ben Lively turns in solid outing for IronPigs

Ben Lively, here with the Phillies in April, lasted six innings in triple-A on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Rochester 2, Lehigh Valley 0: RHP Ben Lively (1-1) had a solid outing but was missing support as the IronPigs dropped consecutive games and split the four-game series.

In his third start at triple A, Lively suffered his first loss after tossing six innings and allowing two runs on five hits. Both runs came in the sixth.

All five hits for Lehigh Valley (25-19) were singles.

The IronPigs pick up with a five-game series at Pawtucket beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Rochester 000 002 000 — 2 8 1

Lehigh Valley 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 4, New Hampshire 3: Catcher Austin Bossart had two RBIs to help the Fightin Phils (16-27) snap a four-game skid.

Bossart (2-for-3) put Reading ahead in the second on a two-run single. 3B Damek Tomscha (1-for-4) notched the go-ahead RBI, a single, in the fifth.

LHP Austin Davis got the win in relief after entering in the fifth and tossing 1 1-3 innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out two.

The Fightin Phils hit the road to Portland on Friday at 6:00 p.m. for the first of five games.

New Hampshire 000 030 000 — 3 7 1

Reading 020 110 000 — 4 8 1

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Palm Beach 7, Clearwater 6: A ninth-inning rally fell short as the Threshers (18-27) dropped the opener of a four-game set.

Phillies first-round pick Mickey Moniak (1-for-5) struck out with the bases loaded and the team down a run in the ninth. Clearwater scored two prior in the inning on an RBI single from DH Austin Listi and a walk to 1B Darick Hall.

Hall (1-for-4) had two RBIs. LF Adam Haseley added an RBI on a 2-for-4 day.

RHP Mauricio Llovera took the loss (2-4), giving up seven runs (five earned) on five hits in just 3 2-3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The series continues Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater 004000002—6 10 2

Palm Beach 02050000x—7 8 0

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 4, Hagerstown 3: 2B Daniel Brito lined a game-winning single as the BlueClaws took the first of a doubleheader.

It was the first hit of the night in four at-bats for 20-year-old Brito.

Lakewood got out to an early lead as DH Colby Fitch (2-for-3) and shortstop Nick Maton (1-for-3) each had RBI singles.

The game swung to Hagerstown in the fifth when starting LHP Will Stewart allowed a three-run homer to 1B Jake Scudder. Only two of the runs went earned to Stewart, who pitched a solid 6 2-3 innings with five hits and five strikeouts.

Third baseman Jake Scheiner knotted up the score in the home half with a solo homer. The victory went to LHP Zach Warren (1-1) after recording the final out in the seventh inning.

Hagerstown 000 030 0 — 3 5 1

Lakewood 200 010 1 —4 11 1

Lakewood 5, Hagerstown 3: RBI doubles from 3B Jake Scheiner and C Rodolfo Duran keyed early scoring for the BlueClaws (25-20) in the doubleheader sweep.

Scheiner (1-for-3) plated two runs in the second, then Duran (1-for-3) followed with one the next inning. A throwing error in the fourth on first baseman Quincy Nieporte’s grounder brought in another run.

LHP Kyle Dohy earned the win (2-3) as the second reliever in for Lakewood. Starting RHP Luis Carrasco went just three innings, allowing a run on four hits.

RHP Addison Russ (0.76 ERA) recorded his ninth save.

The BlueClaws, off taking three of four against Hagerstown, start a five-game series at Delmarva on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Hagerstown 1000200—3 6 2

Lakewood 121100x—5 9 0