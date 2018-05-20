Phillies minor league report: Dylan Cozens leads IronPigs to sweep, JoJo Romero picks up first win for Reading

Dylan Cozens, shown in a spring-training game in February, led the IronPigs at the plate once again.

A handful of Phillies minor-league affliates were in play Sunday. Here’s how they fared:

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 2: The IronPigs found ways to bring in runs late and went on to beat Syracuse for the three-game sweep.

Lehigh Valley (23-17) took the lead in the fifth inning when C Logan Moore’s walk forced in a run.

LF Andrew Pullin (1-for-3) provided some insurance with a two-run homer, his second, in the seventh. RF Dylan Cozens led the team with two hits, going 2-for-5 on the day.

In his second rehab start, RHP Jerad Eickhoff (3.00 ERA) tossed three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. He had one walk and did not record a strikeout.

The win went to RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1 IP, 2 K), his first in five minor-league appearances. RHP Pedro Beato notched his 13th save in as many chances.

Lehigh Valley welcomes in Rochester (21-16) on Monday at 7:05 p.m. for the first of four games.

Lehigh Valley 011 010 200 — 5 8 1

Syracuse 011 000 000 — 2 5 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 4, Erie 1: The Fightin Phils took advantage of miscues and used timely hitting to back LHP JoJo Romero’s first win.

Three consecutive singles loaded the bases in the top of the fourth for Reading. An error on a ball hit to shortstop by 2B Brandon Bednar and a wild pitch on RF Cord Sandberg’s swing-and-miss then led to two runs.

Romero (1-4, 5.70) shook off a first-inning homer to deliver a sharp performance. He went six innings with season bests in earned runs (1), hits allowed (4), and strikeouts (8).

DH Jan Hernandez (2-for-3) had an RBI single in the fifth. CF Zach Coppola added a sacrifice fly, going 0-for-3 overall.

Reading 000 211 0 — 4 8 0

Erie 100 000 0 — 1 5 1

Erie 4, Reading 0: A four-run fifth inning by the SeaWolves swiped the second half of the doubleheader.

The Fightin Phils (15-24) managed just four hits against a trio of Erie pitchers. RHP Franklyn Kilome (L, 1-2) couldn’t get through the fifth, finishing at 4 2/3 innings with four runs earned.

Reading can salvage a split in the series finale with Erie on Monday at 6:05 p.m.

Reading 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Erie 000 040 x — 4 6 0

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater at Florida (ppd.): Rain postponed both the continuation of Saturday’s incomplete game and Sunday’s regularly scheduled series finale.

The Saturday contest had been called in the top of the 6th due to poor weather and was slotted to begin Sunday morning. It will now be picked back up June 1.

A makeup date has not yet been announced for Sunday’s game. Florida won the series-opening game Friday 1-0.

The Threshers are right back at it Monday against St. Louis at 6:30 p.m. for the start of a three-game road set.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Greensboro 8, Lakewood 0: RHP Spencer Howard suffered his worst outing of the year and the BlueClaws’ bats went quiet in support.

Howard (L, 3-3) allowed seven runs on nine hits, both season worsts, in 4 1/3 innings of work. The Phillies’ 2017 second-round pick also walked two and had five strikeouts.

2B Daniel Brito (.220) was a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable day for the lineup. He went 3-for-3 with a steal, his fifth.

Opposite Howard, RHP Edward Cabrera (W, 1-3) tossed a complete game with four hits scattered.

Lakewood 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Greensboro 301 040 x — 8 10 1

Greensboro 2, Lakewood 0: The BlueClaws were held scoreless through another seven innings as the Grasshoppers swept the doubleheader.

After taking the first two games, Lakewood (22-19) had to settle for a split of four with Greensboro. Game two of the doubleheader was a makeup of Friday’s rainout.

Greensboro cruised by on the work of righthanders Dustin Beggs and Colton Hock, who earned the win. For the BlueClaws, starting LHP Damon Jones (L, 2-2) was solid — two runs on four hits over five innings — but had no support.

1B Quincy Nieporte accounted for the team’s meager two hits, a pair of singles.

Lakewood returns home Monday to open a four-game series against Hagerstown at 6:35 p.m.

Lakewood 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Greensboro 100 010 x — 2 6 0