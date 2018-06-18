Phillies minor league report: Clearwater loses to Bradenton in extras

Adam Haseley, pictured with Williamsport last summer, went 1-for-5 in Clearwater’s extra innings loss to Bradenton Monday.

Lehigh Valley and Reading were off, Clearwater dropped its series opener to Bradenton, and Gulf Coast League play got underway.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system for Monday…

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Bradenton 3, Clearwater 2 (10 inn.): The Marauders’ Hunter Owen singled on a ground ball to first with the bases loaded in the 10th, handing the Threshers a walk-off loss in the series opener.

RH Felix Paulino (L, 0-3) walked Bradenton 2B Mitchell Tomlin and 1B Albert Baur (intentional) after a sacrifice bunt from SS Adrian Valerio moved CF Jared Olivia up to third.

Paulino struck out 3B Alfredo Reyes to put the game one out away from continuing, but with no room for error, Owen took advantage.

3B Luke Williams went 2-for-4 and drove in both of Clearwater’s runs. CF Adam Haseley went 1-for-5.

LH McKenzie Mills pitched four innings of one run ball in the start, striking out five.

The Thresehers (31-35) will face Bradenton (34-29) again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the second of a three-game series.

NY-PENN LEAGUE (A SHORT)

Williamsport 7, Auburn 3: The Crosscutters (2-2) broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth with a four-run rally to beat the Doubledays (2-2).

LF Ben Pelletier singled to score C Rafael Marchan from third. Then, after 2B Brayan Gonzalez singled to put runners at first and second, SS Seth Lancaster and 3B Jesus Henriquez hit back-to-back triples to bring three runners across the plate.

RH Juan Escorcia struck out seven and allowed just a hit in five shutout innings.

LH Anton Kuznetsov (W, 1-1) gave up the two runs in the eighth that allowed Auburn to tie the game, but he recovered and earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL D-backs2 9, DSL Phillies White 2: RH Dalvin Rosario (L, 0-3) was tagged for five runs across four innings in the Phillies’ (6-8) blowout loss to the Diamondbacks (6-8).

RH Aldemar Rivas was charged with the other four runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

DH Artuo De Freitas went 2-for-4 at the plate, accounting for all but one of the Phillies’ three hits.

DSL Phillies Red 7, DSL Angels 4: CF Johan Rojas went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Phillies (3-11) in a win against the Angels (4-10).

Rojas hit a solo homer in the first, singled on a ground ball to second in the third, then came up with a two-run double in the fifth.

RH Efrain Morales pitched five innings to record his first win of the season (1-1), striking out five and allowing three runs (two earned) off six hits and a walk.

GULF COAST LEAGUE

GCL Phillies East 8, GCL Yankees West 3: The Phillies (1-0) started their year with five players hitting for extra bases in a win over the Yankees (0-1).

RF Carlos De La Cruz (2-for-3), C Carlos Oropeza (2-for-4), CF Julio Francisco (3-for-4), 3B Jake Holmes (2-for-5), and SS Logan Simmons (1-for-4) all doubled in the win, with Francisco, Oropeza, and De La Cruz each batting in two runs.

Victor Santos (W, 1-0), a 17-year old righthander, pitched five innings in the start. He struck out four and allowed all three of the Yankees’ runs in the fourth, but settled in to pitch one more scoreless inning.

