Phillies minor league roundup: Mickey Moniak struggles continue in Lakewood loss

Mickey Moniak was the No. 1 overall draft pick two years ago.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Rochester 3, Lehigh Valley 2: RHP Pedro Beato blew a save for the first time (14-of-15), allowing two home runs in the ninth as the IronPigs’ winning streak was snapped at five.

Red Wings’ 1B Miguel Sano and C Willians Astudillo each hit solo shots. Astudillo (2-for-4) also homered in the inning prior.

Pinch hitter Nick Rickles could not tie the game for Lehigh Valley (25-18) after a double from RF Dylan Cozens and a walk from DH Andrew Pullin.RHP Tom Eshelman was cost a second win(1-3, 5.73), in arguably his best of nine starts this year. He managed season bests of seven innings pitched with a run and two hits allowed.

RHP Yacksel Rios relieved Eshelman in the eighth inning after giving up the first of Astudillo’s blasts, and held the IronPigs’ advantage.

Lehigh Valley got on the board in the fifth on 2B Trevor Plouffe’s solo homer. 1B Joey Meneses then hit a sacrifice fly the following inning.

The IronPigs go for the series win Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Rochester 000 000 012 — 3 7 0

Lehigh Valley 000 011 000 — 2 7 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

New Hampshire 7, Reading 2: RHP Harold Arauz (3-2, 4.41) was jumped on early and the Fightin Phils struggled to respond while the game was in reach.

The Fisher Cats plated a run in all but the second inning against Arauz, who pitched through five. The 22-year-old allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits.

First baseman Zach Green had a two-run homer, his eighth, for Reading in the sixth inning.

C Deivi Grullon led the team with a 3-for-4 game. SS Malquin Canelo added two hits (2-for-4).

The Fightin Phils look to spoil the sweep — and snap a four-game losing streak — Thursday at 11:45 a.m.

New Hampshire 201 210 001 — 7 8 0

Reading 000 002 000 — 2 10 1

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

St. Lucie 8, Clearwater 3: LHP Nick Fanti struggled in his second start and the Threshers (18-26) could not complete the three-game sweep.

Fanti (L, 0-2, 9.64) was roughed up for six runs on nine hits over 5-plus innings. He allowed a three-run homer with the game tied, 3-3, in the sixth before exiting.

After trailing early, Clearwater rallied for three in the fourth inning on singles from 1B Darick Hall (RBI) and 3B Jose Gomez (2 RBI). But that’s as far as the team could capitalize, going 2-for-9 with RISP.

CF Mickey Moniak (.220), the Phillies’ 2016 No. 1 pick, went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

The Threshers will play the first of four against Palm Beach on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater 000 300 000 — 3 6 1

St. Lucie 210 003 02x — 8 12 1

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Hagerstown 3, Lakewood 2: A fourth-inning blitz by the Suns stymied the BlueClaws in a poor day at the plate.

Despite a meager two hits, though, Lakewood (23-20) was only a run short of a comeback.

Third baseman Jake Scheiner put the team ahead immediately with a leadoff home run. Their next hit — an RBI single from DH Colby Fitch — would not come until the seventh.

In his eighth start, RHP Ramon Rosso (L, 1-1, 1.43) went 5-plus innings, surrendering three runs on six hits, both season highs.

The teams play a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 5:05 p.m. with the series currently split at a game apiece.

Hagerstown 000 300 000 — 3 10 1

Lakewood 100 000 100 — 2 2 0