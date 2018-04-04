Phillies lose to Mets as Gabe Kapler's defensive alignment of Nick Williams proves costly

Phillies say Pat Neshek's MRI shows no serious damage, return 'couple more weeks' away

Mets’ infielder Amed Rosario (center) celebrates his two-run triple in the sixth-inning of the Phillies loss to the Mets on April 4.

NEW YORK – Nick Williams watched the fly ball rise to right field on Wednesday afternoon, turned his head, and knew he had no chance. The outfielder was positioned so shallow in the sixth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Mets taht his chase for Ahmed Rosario’s hit was futile.

The Phillies, for the second-straight game, were burnt by a defensive alignment driven by analytics. Williams was pulled in with two outs and runners on first and third. MLB’s Statcast said Williams was standing 52 feet closer to home plate than the average right fielder did last season at Citi Field.

The majority of Rosario’s outfield contact last season went to right field. His fly ball off Phillies reliever Drew Hutchison likely would have been caught had Williams been playing in standard position. It instead dropped in front of the warning track for a two-run triple.

It was a similar blow to the one the Phillies felt Tuesday when an aggressive infield shifted caused them to not turn a double play and resulted in two runs scoring. Gabe Kapler’s Phillies do not shy away from their commitment to analytics. And perhaps these two mishaps were just bad luck. But Kapler’s commitment has come with a price.

Hutchison was pitching in relief of Aaron Nola, who threw 86 pitches in five innings. Nola allowed two first-inning runs before he seemed to find his command. The righthander allowed four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. There is argument that Kapler could have pushed Nola for one more inning as the Mets scored twice once Nola was lifted. But this was not the quick hook Nola received on opening day. Throwing 86 pitches in an April rain-delayed, chilly start was fine.

The Phillies had just five hits and they’re batting .182 for the season. They struck out 15 times and have 26 strikeouts in their two games this week at Citi Field. They were able to chase Noah Syndergaard after four innings, applying the same patient approach that helped them Tuesday night get rid of Matt Harvey. Syndergaard struck out seven but threw 92 pitches with an average of 5.11 pitches per plate appearance. The Phillies have the highest pitches per plate appearance in baseball as they try to grind out starting pitchers and get to the bullpen. But the Mets relievers, for a second-straight game, shut down the Phillies.

The Phillies recovered from Nola’s two-run first by scoring twice in the third. Williams drove in Cesar Hernandez with a one-out groundout. Rhys Hoskins reached on a two-out walk and then was caught in a rundown when he tried to steal second. The Mets chased Hoskins between first and second and Carlos Santana broke from third to home. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez gave up on Hoskins and fired home but Santana slid around the tag and the game was tied. And three innings later, Williams could just watch as the game slipped away.

