A 36-year-old accountant made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks, and played quite well

A 36-year-old accountant made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks, and played quite well Mar 30

Scott Kingery gets first career hit in Phillies-Braves game

Scott Kingery gets first career hit in Phillies-Braves game Mar 30

Phillies-Mets Facebook stream unsurprisingly didn't go over well

Phillies-Mets Facebook stream unsurprisingly didn't go over well Apr 4

A reporter holds a microphone with the Facebook and MLB logos during the Phillies-Mets game streamed exclusively on Facebook on April 4.

If you were able to navigate the political commentary, intrusive advertising, and the pictures of your friends’ dogs to find your way to the Phillies-Mets Facebook broadcast, you already know the stream had its issues.

It’s safe to say there was an expectation of confusion, as well as uproar, for major league baseball’s new streaming initiative.

I would watch a Facebook broadcast of a bunch of 80-year-olds trying to watch today's Phillies game on Facebook — David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) April 4, 2018

Are you going to make the effort to watch the Phillies on FACEBOOK today? Or will you make a point by not tuning in? Join us at 610-632-0975 — Mayes and Myrtetus Middays (@975Middays) April 4, 2018

And, yeah, there were issues.

Some Facebook stream issues just now for Mets-Phillies. Anyone else? — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 4, 2018

The @facebook telecast Mets-Phillies game is LOL-bad. Epically amateurish and tedious. If you want to put it online and cover it with gigantic pointless graphics and inane commentary, have fun. But don’t make it exclusive. The world is fleeing Facebook; MLB is embracing it? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 4, 2018

I've only refreshed this @facebook Phillies-Mets feed half a dozen times in less than an hour. You know, nothing major. (Says the guy who can't get a Phillies game on TV normally anyway.) — Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) April 4, 2018

[Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, beat writer Matt Breen’s newsletter for Phillies fans. Click here to sign up.]

And then there were the comments.

I'm just here for the mild comments to come from Mets and Phillies fans for today's game being exclusive to Facebook. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 4, 2018

*Tunes into Mets-Phillies game on Facebook to see what all the hype is about* *logs off* pic.twitter.com/31voUk71XW — Stephen JOSIAH (@StephenJosiah13) April 4, 2018

This is going swimmingly… pic.twitter.com/aLFpVE3lQi — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 4, 2018

This is awful pic.twitter.com/znWzZ9Letz — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 4, 2018

77,000 people are watching the #Phillies #Mets game on Facebook and 76,894 of them are complaining in the comments. — J. Daniel (@JDaniel2033) April 4, 2018

And of course the part where people had to use Facebook.

@MLB How dare you! I paid for MLBTV to watch the Mets and I find tonights game is only on Facebook! I don't have a Facebook account, so i can't watch something I paid for while people who didn't pay for it can! Rip off merchants! I don't want to sign up to FB so don't suggest it — Jijismom (@diane_jijismom) April 4, 2018

Phillies-Mets update from Facebook Top 1st

Rain delay You Aunt is posting photos of her cat. — d a v e (@PhilliesFever) April 4, 2018

I don't want to say that Russia is doing nefarious things on Facebook, but I keep trying to find the Mets-Phillies but I keep getting this instead: https://t.co/iYyssLil38 — McNally �� (@LikeTheMaps) April 4, 2018

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.