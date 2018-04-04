sports

Phillies

Phillies-Mets Facebook stream unsurprisingly didn't go over well

A reporter holds a microphone with the Facebook and MLB logos during the Phillies-Mets game streamed exclusively on Facebook on April 4.
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
EJ Smith

Staff Writer

If you were able to navigate the political commentary, intrusive advertising, and the pictures of your friends’ dogs to find your way to the Phillies-Mets Facebook broadcast, you already know the stream had its issues.

It’s safe to say there was an expectation of confusion, as well as uproar, for major league baseball’s new streaming initiative.

And, yeah, there were issues.

And then there were the comments.

And of course the part where people had to use Facebook.

