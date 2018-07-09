Phillies drop doubleheader opener on walk-off homer in 10th

The Mets Brandon Nimmo prepares to round third and head for home on Jose Bautistas third-inning RBI single Monday. The Phillies lost, 4-3, to New York in extras in the first game of a doubleheader.

NEW YORK — A brief video review confirmed the call on the field that New York Mets pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores didn’t get hit by a pitch in the 10th inning of the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

Bad break for the Phillies.

One pitch later, Flores launched a walk-off solo home run off the left-field foul pole to give the Mets a 4-3 victory. Phillies reliever Victor Arano made the slow walk off the field following the team’s second consecutive loss.

Aaron Nola — the Phillies’ newly minted all-star — will go to the mound in the nightcap. He will be opposed by Mets rookie righthander Corey Oswalt.

The Phillies had their chances late in the game. In the eighth inning, they loaded the bases with one out on back-to-back-to-back walks. But Mets reliever Robert Gsellman came on to strike out pinch-hitter Jesmuel Valentin and get Cesar Hernandez to ground out to keep the game tied.

The Phillies built a 2-1 lead through two innings with their typical grind-it-out offense. They made Mets starter Zack Wheeler throw 27 pitches in the first inning and 24 in the second en route to getting him out of the game with two outs in the fifth.

On-base machine Carlos Santana, praised before the game by manager Gabe Kapler for having “a remarkable year that has completely flown under the radar,” worked walks in each of his first three plate appearances. His first walk continued the first inning for Nick Williams to line an RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

After Asdrubal Cabrera got the Mets even with a solo homer against Zach Eflin in the bottom of the first, Rhys Hoskins restored the Phillies’ lead with a two-out single in the second.

The Mets pulled ahead in the third inning with help from Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera, who overran Jose Bautista’s two-out single and enabled Brandon Nimmo to score from first base. Cabrera followed with an RBI double to give the Mets a 3-2 lead. Herrera had a particularly rough game, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and seeing a total of 17 pitches in his at-bats.

But Maikel Franco took Wheeler deep in the fourth inning to tie the game again. Franco is 19-for-44 (.432) with six doubles and two home runs since getting benched June 22 in Washington.