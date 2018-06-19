Phillies' bullpen woes persist in loss to Cardinals; J.P. Crawford fractures hand

Phillies reliever Tommy Hunter slumps over in the dugout after giving up four runs against the Cardinals in the seventh inning of the Phillies loss on Tuesday.

This time, Gabe Kapler waited to use the Phillies’ best reliever in the ninth inning.

And still, it didn’t work.

Seranthony Dominguez gave up a tiebreaking solo home run to Matt Carpenter that hooked inside the right-field foul pole, and the Phillies fell, 7-6, to the St. Louis Cardinals before an announced crowd of 21,122 Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

It was the first home run allowed by Dominguez since Aug. 30 of last year — when he was still a starting pitcher at high-A Clearwater. And it came after the Phillies rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning on Rhys Hoskins’ two-run double.

That’s how things have gone lately for Kapler, who also announced after the game that infielder J.P. Crawford will miss four to six weeks with a fractured left hand, suffered when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Criticized in many circles for choosing his relievers based on matchups rather than predetermined roles in a bullpen that lacks a closer, he managed by the book this time against the Cardinals. With a two-run lead in the seventh inning, he turned to veteran setup man Tommy Hunter, signed by the Phillies in the offseason for the purpose of pitching in those exact situations. Hunter responded by giving up two-run doubles to both Carpenter and Jose Martinez in a four-run inning that put the Phillies in a 6-4 hole.

Kapler typically has turned to Dominguez in such situations. But after throwing 52 pitches in two games last weekend in Milwaukee, Dominguez likely was available for only one inning. And Kapler seemingly decided it would be later than the seventh.

Besides, Kapler cited Hunter’s underlying statistics — fielding independent pitching, among them — as evidence that the right-hander was actually having a better season that most people would believe by looking at his 4.05 ERA entering Tuesday night’s game. General manager Matt Klentak echoed those sentiments earlier Tuesday, claiming Hunter is having “arguably the best season of his career right now.”

“Nobody’s going to look at Tommy Hunter and say, ‘Wow, he’s having such a great year,’ ” Kapler said last week. “He’s actually having a better year than he had last year. Look at his underlying numbers — his strikeout numbers, his walk numbers, his FIP, his xFIP. The ERA might not be better, but those other numbers are better.”

The Phillies rallied in the eighth. It started with Jesmuel Valentin drawing a walk, and after Cesar Hernandez singled, Hoskins faced down flame-throwing Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks and split the gap in right-center field.

At that point, it was Seranthony Time. But Carpenter greeted him with the homer, and once again, Kapler’s bullpen strategy blew up.

The Phillies’ three-game winning streak is history. But a victory Wednesday would still give them their first series win over the Cardinals since 2014.

The Phillies jumped to a first-inning lead with a rally that was distinctly Phillies. Six batters saw a total of 30 pitches from Cardinals starter Luke Weaver. And although three of those batters reached base on two walks and a base hit, only one crossed the plate.

There would be other, more expeditious offensive strikes by the Phillies later in the game. Odubel Herrera went deep for the third time in as many games in the third inning to open a 2-1 lead. In the fifth, Carlos Santana hit a solo homer to make it 4-2.