Punchless Phillies fall to Braves, miss out on chance to reclaim first place in NL East

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera loses his helmet after striking out during the Phillies’ 3-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

It could have been a night seven years in the making, the night when the Phillies took back sole possession of first place in the National League East for the first time since the end of the 2011 season.

Instead, it will be remembered — if it is even remembered at all — as the night that center fielder Odubel Herrera stayed occupied during a seventh-inning pitching change by doing a fine Kate Winslet-on-the-deck-of-the-Titanic pose that was captured on the left-field video screen at Citizens Bank Park.

Yeah, it was that kind of Tuesday night for the Phillies, who dropped a 3-1 decision to the division-leading Atlanta Braves and slipped to 1 1/2 games off the pace before an announced crowd of only 18,545. With the three-game series wrapping up Wednesday night, the Phillies won’t be able to move into first place before the Braves leave town.

It’s not that the Phillies didn’t have chances to win. The pitching kept them close, and Cesar Hernandez brought them within one run with an RBI single in the fifth inning that extended his on-base streak to 26 games. The Phillies had a few other promising rallies, too. But struggling slugger Rhys Hoskins struck out with two runners on base in the fifth inning and Jorge Alfaro flied out to center field with two aboard in the eighth.

The Phillies fell to 4-7 this season against the Braves, their counterpart as a rebuilt playoff hopeful and fast becoming their new NL East nemesis.

Vince Velasquez took a three-start winning streak into the game and was powerful, if not particularly efficient. His fastball consistently reached into the mid-90s, touching 96 mph, and he struck out nine of the 22 batters he faced. But he also labored through a 27-pitch fourth inning and was yanked one out into the fifth after throwing 89 pitches.

Say this, though, for Velasquez: He kept the game close, which represents continued progress for a pitcher who has had a tendency over the past few seasons to let innings snowball.

Ozzie Albies homered in the third inning to open a 1-0 lead for the Braves, who could have broken open the game in the fourth. Nick Markakis drew a leadoff walk and Tyler Flowers singled before first baseman Carlos Santana knocked down a screamer by Ender Inciarte to save a run. But the bases were still loaded with nobody out, and the Phillies’ bullpen was kicking into gear.

That’s when Velasquez struck out Dansby Swanson on a slider and Ryan Flaherty on a 95-mph heater. With Velasquez pumping fastballs, Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy didn’t have a chance and went down swinging to keep the margin at 1-0.

Velasquez’s defense — Santana, in particular — let him down in the fifth inning. After another leadoff walk, this time to Albies, Freddie Freeman lined a one-out single to right field, where Nick Williams retrieved the ball and overthrew second base, enabling Albies to take third. Markakis followed with a grounder to Santana, who airmailed a throw to the plate, his third throwing error in four games.