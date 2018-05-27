Phillies drop out of first place with loss to Blue Jays

Phillies' Zach Eflin couldn't match his pitches with his clutch hitting May 25

Maikel Franco fields a ground ball hit by Toronto’s Kevin Pillar during the second inning of Sunday’s 5-3 loss.

The Phillies’ stay in first place lasted fewer than 24 hours.

A day after earning a spot alone atop the National League East for the first time since the end of the 2011 season, the Phillies dropped back to second Sunday after a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before 24,182 at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are now a half-game behind the Atlanta Braves, who beat Boston, 7-1, on Sunday.

Now the Phillies embark on a 10-game road trip beginning Monday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, followed by trips to San Francisco and then Chicago against the Cubs.

Toronto second baseman Devon Travis, who entered the game batting .157, hit a two-run single in the second inning to start off the scoring. Travis jumped on a hanging 80-mph slider from starter Nick Pivetta.

That would be all the Blue Jays would get off Pivetta, who departed after five innings and with the score still 2-0.

After Scott Kingery hit a leadoff double in the fifth and Andrew Knapp flied out, Pivetta was lifted for pinch-hitter Pedro Florimon, who struck out looking.

Pivetta allowed four hits and the two runs, both earned, while striking out seven and walking two. He threw 86 pitches, 51 for strikes.

The two walks came in the second inning to Russell Martin and Dwight Smith Jr., who both scored on Travis’ double. In his previous three starts, Pivetta had walked a total of two batters.

Toronto increased the lead to 4-0 in the sixth on Smith’s opposite-field, two-out double down the third base line off Tommy Hunter.

The Phillies finally solved Blue Jays lefty (and former Phil) J.A Happ with three runs in the sixth.

Maikel Franco started the rally with a one-out single. He advanced to third after Carlos Santana hit a grounder to third baseman Josh Donaldson, who threw wide of first base. Santana was awarded a hit and advanced to second on the throwing error.

Aaron Altherr drove in Franco with an RBI single up the middle. When charging center fielder Kevin Pillar bobbled the ball, Santana, who originally held up, scored the second run.

Nick Williams made it 4-3 with an RBI single to right.

Happ exited after getting the first two batters out in the seventh. Two of the three runs he allowed were earned. He threw 100 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Toronto’s Curtis Granderson crushed a solo homer to right field in the ninth inning off Hector Neris to give the Blue Jays their final run.

The game ended when pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro grounded into a double play against Ryan Tepera, who earned his second save of the weekend.