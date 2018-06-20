Odubel Herrera's homer, Adam Morgan's save give Phillies 4-3 win over Cardinals

Odubel Herrera held his bat in his hands on Wednesday afternoon, as he lingered near home plate for a moment to watch what he had just done.

His seventh-inning home run — the one that sealed a 4-3 win over St. Louis — deserved to be admired. It was a blast, a no-doubt-about-it shot that rocked off the right-field video board, 422 feet from home plate. And it was was his fourth-straight game with a homer, and his fifth in six days. After a brutal four weeks, things are starting to turn around for the player who sparks the Phillies lineup.

So, it’s difficult to fault Herrera for taking a moment to soak it all in.

Herrera hammered righthander Sam Tuivailala’s slider after laying off a pair of fastballs. He appeared to know the slider was coming and jumped on it. Herrera went 3 for 4 and has 13 hits in his last 31 at-bats. Wednesday’s was his fifth multi-hit game in the last week.

The win gave the Phillies their third-straight series win. They have won seven of their last 10 games, as they gear up for a key series this weekend in Washington.

Herrera’s homer bailed out starter Jake Arrieta, who allowed three runs in six innings. He allowed just four hits, but two were homers by Yadier Molina. Molina tied the game at 1-1 with a homer to left in the second, and his two-run shot to right in the sixth tied it again, at 3-3. The Cardinals catcher entered batting just .188 against Arrieta, who he faced plenty when Arrieta was with the Cubs. Perhaps seeing Arrieta in a different uniform helped.

The bullpen, which has caused much angst recently, did enough to hang on. Austin Davis (in his major-league debut), Edubray Ramos, Victor Arano, and Adam Morgan pieced together the final three innings. Manager Gabe Kapler called on Arano in the ninth, and the righthander recorded an out before giving up a double. Morgan, who struggled in Monday’s ninth inning, got redemption by retiring the two batters he faced and picking up the save.