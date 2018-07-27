Phillies promote OF Roman Quinn from triple A

The Phillies upgraded their bench internally on Friday afternoon as they promoted Roman Quinn from triple A.

Quinn missed two months after tearing a ligament in his right middle finger in May. He has yet to play a full season since the Phillies drafted him in 2011’s second round. He returned to the field eight days ago and was pushed quickly to the majors.

The Phillies had to bolster their bench, which has lacked punch for most of the season. The 25-year-old Quinn gives them speed, can reach base, and can play all three outfield positions. He batted .296 this season with a .349 on-base percentage and 13 steals in 25 games at triple A.

Ranger Suarez, who pitched five innings and notched the win in his major-league debut, was optioned back to triple A following Thursday’s game.

Quinn spent two weeks in the majors in September of 2016. The Phillies were then playing out the final string of a 91-loss season. They wanted to get a look at as many prospects as they could. He returns to the majors nearly two years months later as a needed addition to a first-place team. Quinn is no longer a prospect looking to make an impression. He has the chance to make an impact.

