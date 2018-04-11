NHL playoffs: Looking at the Flyers' competition in the Eastern Conference

NHL playoffs: Looking at the Flyers' competition in the Eastern Conference Apr 9

NHL playoffs: A look at Flyers-Penguins and other first-round series

NHL playoffs: A look at Flyers-Penguins and other first-round series Apr 10

Minor League report: Good debut for De Los Santos, the pitcher acquired in Freddy Galvis' deal

Minor League report: Good debut for De Los Santos, the pitcher acquired in Freddy Galvis' deal Apr 11

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Enyel De Los Santos throws during a spring training workout at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. He made his first start with the Phillies organization on Tuesday night for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Taking a bus ride around the minor leagues to see how the Phillies affiliates fared on Tuesday night:

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Scranton Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 2: RH starter Enyel De Los Santos gave up one run in five innings, but did not figure in the decision as the IronPigs lost their third straight.

De Los Santos, acquired from San Diego in the Freddy Galvis deal, gave up seven hits and struck out seven, including former Phillie Cody Asche three times. De Los Santos had five strikeouts through two innings.

CF Roman Quinn went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. RF Dylan Cozens continues to scuffle, going 0-for-3. He knocked in his first run of the season with a sacrifice fly.

Relievers Tyler Viza and Tom Windle each gave up two runs with Viza getting the loss.

The IronPigs play at SWB on Wednesday as Drew Anderson, who earned a brief call-up to the Phils last season, makes his first start of the season. It’ll be just the second Triple-A start for Anderson, 24, who was picked in the 21st round in 2012.

Lehigh Valley (1-3) plays its first home game on Thursday, against Louisville (7:05 p.m. start).

[Archives: Checking in with Enyel De Los Santos early in spring training]

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Portland 7, Reading 5 (13 Inn.): LHP Garrett Cleavinger gave up three runs in the 13th without allowing a hit as the Fightins fell to 2-4.

The Sea Dogs used four walks, a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch for their three-run inning, which started – as each extra inning does – with a complimentary runner on second base.

DH Kyle Martin had a single and three walks for Reading. LF Cornelius Randolph (.238) went 0-for-5 with a walk.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Jupiter 5, Clearwater 4 (10 Inn.): RH starter Mauricio Llovera pitched five shutout innings, but the bullpen faultered again and the Threshers fell to 1-5.

Llovera allowed four hits and three walks. Three Clearwater relievers – Jakob Hernandez, Alexis Rivero and Jeff Singer – combined to give up five runs in the final five innings.

Singer, who played at Holy Cross High in Delran, allowed two runs in the 10th inning for his first loss of the season.

CF Adam Haseley (.208) went 1-for-4 with a walk.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

West Virginia 8-2, Lakewood 5-15: The BlueClaws (2-4) exploded in the second game of the twinbill as DH Colby Fitch hit a grand slam and CF Simon Muzziotti had three hits and three RBI.

LH starter David Parkinson gave up just two hits and had nine strikeouts in five innings for the win.

In the opener, 3B Cole Stobbe hit a three-run homer and 2B Daniel Brito had two hits and two RBI for the ‘Claws.

RH starter Connor Brogdon (0-1) gave up five runs, all earned, in 1.1 innings.

Lakewood has a 10:30 a.m. game against West Virginia on Wednesday before Thursday’s home opener against Delmarva (6:35 p.m. start). It’s the first of six home games in six days.

Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen and Bob Brookover. Click here to sign up.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.